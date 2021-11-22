Sunset Magazine has named nine Central Oregon businesses to spotlight in its 2021 Sunset Travel Awards of the best ways to experience the West, according to a press statement.
The nine businesses are: Five Pines Lodge, Three Creeks Brewing, Sisters Coffee Co., Deschutes Brewery, Boss Rambler Beer Club, Cascades Lake Brewing Co., Wild Rose Thai, 5 Fusion and Sushi Bar and Blockbuster. These businesses and Central Oregon will be spotlighted in the winter edition of "Desirable Destination," according to the statement.
The nine businesses represent a weekend itinerary. The magazine did not publish Travel awards in 2020 because of the shutdowns related to the pandemic, according to the magazine. The businesses were chosen from more than 300 entries, including two dozen submitted by Visit Central Oregon.
