As triage tents went up outside of St. Charles Health System, seriously ill patients were being shifted from Bend and Redmond facilities and visitors’ access was severely restricted at its four hospitals in preparation of an outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has nearly shut down public life in Oregon and across the country.
Over the next couple of weeks, while the community is in lockdown, the hospital is expecting 40-50 people per day who will need to be admitted to the hospital with respiratory ailments, said Dr. Doug Merrill, St. Charles Health System chief medical officer for Bend and Redmond.
Late Monday afternoon, Oregon Health Authority officials announced two new presumptive cases in Deschutes County, bringing the total to six. Statewide there are 47 people who have been diagnosed with the virus.
“People are pulling together, sharing resources,” Merrill said. “We’re focusing on protecting patients and critical supplies, personal protective equipment like masks and gowns are conserved as much as we can. No one has a crystal ball for sure, we’re preparing for the worst.”
Oregon officials have estimated that if they can’t slow the spread of COVID-19, the state could have 75,000 infected residents by the middle of May. Based on China’s experience, medical experts calculate that about 80 percent would face mild to moderate conditions that might not need intense medical care.
But that could leave Oregon with 14,000 people with severe to critical symptoms, a number that would overwhelm the state’s hospital capacity.
Over the coming weeks, St. Charles officials are expecting thousands will be ill with COVID-19. Elective surgeries are being delayed and some annual visits or behavioral health visits will be shifted to telemedicine
“We’re calculating for the worst case scenarios,” Merrill said.
These are just a few of the steps Central Oregon hospitals put in place in reaction to COVID-19. None of the hospitals or health care providers, however, are offering drive-thru testing. Testing for COVID-19 still is being done by sending the samples across the mountains to the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
Oregon has a lack of testing kits, so not every one who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can be, Merrill said.
“We don’t have the equipment,” he said. “Anyone who is sick enough to be admitted to the hospital will get tested.”
At High Lakes Health Care in Bend, anyone with respiratory issues coming to a health care facility will receive “parking lot medicine,” said Dan McCarthy, Praxis Medical Group regional administrator. These patients will be triaged in the parking lot before being allowed into a facility.
“We’re prepared to do drive-thru testing when we have access to adequate supply of testing materials,” McCarthy said. “We do have dedicated facilities for anyone that has symptoms related to a viral infection. We’re taking extra precaution for our asymptomatic patients.”
For other patients who are fragile health-wise or should be socially isolated, health care facilities are offering telemedicine services.
At St. Charles in Bend, fragile patients with long-term health conditions were being moved to Madras and Prineville to make room for the anticipated need, Merrill said. Among the health system’s four hospitals there are 50 isolation rooms that would serve COVID-19 patients.
“The teams worked over the weekend to prepare the rooms for these folks,” Merrill said. “We feel it’s really necessary to keep folks who are really vulnerable separated.”
When patients arrive at the emergency room they will be directed to a triage tent, he said.
“We don’t want to mix them with other people in the emergency room,” Merrill said. “If they’re sick enough to be admitted, they’ll be admitted through a separate pathway to keep them isolated from folks in the emergency room.”
— Oregon Capitol Bureau reporter Les Zaitz contributed to this story.
