Seasonal job losses in the construction and hospitality industries contributed to the rise in the Central Oregon unemployment rates in November, according to a new report.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Deschutes County rose to 4.1% in November, from 3.9% in October, according to the Oregon Employment Department's monthly report. For context, the lowest unemployment rate was 3.3% set just before the onset of pandemic-related restrictions were put in place.

