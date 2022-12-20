Seasonal job losses in the construction and hospitality industries contributed to the rise in the Central Oregon unemployment rates in November, according to a new report.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Deschutes County rose to 4.1% in November, from 3.9% in October, according to the Oregon Employment Department's monthly report. For context, the lowest unemployment rate was 3.3% set just before the onset of pandemic-related restrictions were put in place.
However, the county gained 210 jobs in November, adding to the total of 91,050 jobs for the year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail led the charge, but mining, logging and construction pulled back in November, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.7% in November, compared to 4.4% set in November 2019. Job gains were in wood product manufacturing and retail, according to the report.
Leisure and hospitality and manufacturing cut the most jobs in November, according to the report.
And in Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.7%, a full percentage point above the record low set just before the pandemic hit and forced business closures, according to the report.
Throughout the past year, Crook County's job growth has been among one of the fastest of Oregon's 36 counties. Job gains were in information, professional and business services and manufacturing, according to the report.
