Nicolle Timm-Branch started the Central Oregon Locavore as a way to help small farmers sell their crops.
Central Oregon Locavore 501(c)3 non profit will host its seventh annual Locavore Gala and Fundraiser at Tetherow on April 21, coinciding with Earth Day.
According to president and found of Locavore Nicolle Timm-Branch, the annual gala celebrates the positive impact of local food on the planet and showcase the local bounty of the region.
The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, live auction, dessert dash and a farm-to-table feast, highlighting the connection between local food and the environment.
Timm-Branch said event will explore how small-scale farming practices are regenerative and beneficial for the land, while also promoting sustainable farming practices.
Ethan and Courtney of North 44 Ranch and Caleb and Ashley of Sungrounded Farm will speak the gala. Locavore members will receive a discount on tickets, and tables of 8 and 10 are available.
For more information go to centraloregonlocavore.org.
