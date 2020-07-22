Central Oregon's unemployment rates dropped in June, recovering about a third of the jobs lost in March and April during the COVID-19 business shutdown, according to the state employment department.
But the employment picture is far from perfect and below levels before the pandemic, according to a report prepared by Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
In Deschutes County, the unemployment rate dropped to 12%, about three times higher than what it was the same time last year at 3.9%, according to the report.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.5% in June, which is above what it was at the same time last year at 5.3%.
And in Jefferson County, the unemployment situation posted its first success since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Runberg. The unemployment rate was 13.1% in June, compared to 5% for the same time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.