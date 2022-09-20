Job Openings (copy) (copy)

A help wanted sign hangs in the window of an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Illinois, March 19. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

Unemployment rose slightly in Deschutes County in August compared to the month before, but, overall, the jobless rate held steady near record levels set before the pandemic, according to the monthly employment report.

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in August, up slightly from July when it was 3.4%. Those rates are up a fraction from record low unemployment levels set in February 2020, prior to the pandemic, when it was 3.3%, according to the jobs report.

