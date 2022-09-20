A help wanted sign hangs in the window of an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Illinois, March 19. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
Unemployment rose slightly in Deschutes County in August compared to the month before, but, overall, the jobless rate held steady near record levels set before the pandemic, according to the monthly employment report.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in August, up slightly from July when it was 3.4%. Those rates are up a fraction from record low unemployment levels set in February 2020, prior to the pandemic, when it was 3.3%, according to the jobs report.
During the same period a year ago, Deschutes County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8%, according to the Oregon Employment Department’s regional unemployment figures.
In all, the county added about 320 jobs in August, led by strong job growth in education and health services, according to the report. Accommodations and food services chipped in 110 jobs. Financial activities and information jobs did post losses in August.
In Jefferson and Crook counties, however, the overall employment rate was far below what it was a year ago during the same period, according to the report.
In Jefferson County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in August, slightly higher than its lowest rate set prior to the pandemic in November 2019 through January 2020, according to the report. A year ago during the same period, the county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2%, according to the report.
Only 260 more nonfarm jobs were added over the past year, according to the report. New jobs were added in the wood products manufacturing sector and leisure and hospitality, according to the report. The wholesale trade sector in Jefferson County lost 20 jobs, according to the report.
Similarly, Crook County saw its unemployment rate rise to 4.9% in August, just up slightly from record low unemployment set in October 2019 through January 2020, according to the report. Still the August numbers were far lower than the same period a year ago when the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 6.3%
The county lost 30 nonfarm jobs in August, despite being among Oregon’s top counties for job growth this past year, according to the report.
Crook County posted job growth in construction, information and professional and business services, according to the report. There were no notable industry job losses.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.