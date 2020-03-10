Jobs grew at a slightly slower rate in Deschutes County in 2019 than initially thought, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
"We continue to see growth, but we are now seeing our slowest rates of growth since early in the recovery," said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
At the start of the year, the unemployment rate in Deschutes County was 3.6%, about the same as it was in December, Runberg said in a prepared statement. The county lost 1,030 jobs at the start of the year, but those job losses were expected.
In Crook County, the unemployment rate was also unchanged at 5.1% in January compared to December. However, it was a notable drop from the same time the year before, which was 6.1%, according to the statement.
And in Jefferson County, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in January, down from 4.8% in December. The county lost 40 jobs in January, fewer than is expected for this time of year, according to the statement.
