The rate of new jobs created across the region slowed during the busy spring hiring season as it inched toward a post-pandemic economy, according to the monthly jobless report.
But Damon Runberg, a state economist, said the figures released Tuesday don’t give the best picture of Deschutes County’s recovery.
The figures show that Crook and Jefferson counties have all but regained the jobs lost since the pandemic began, with Crook reporting 1.2% more jobs in May than prior to the pandemic in early 2020 and Jefferson reporting just 1.1% compared to the same timeframe.
“Deschutes was tracking almost identically to Crook and Jefferson until April and May,” Runberg said. That’s when estimates for Deschutes County started getting “questionable.”
The data released Tuesday shows an unusually grim picture in Deschutes County: After taking seasonal factors into account, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the county lost 870 jobs between April and May.
While the federal agency does the estimates for Deschutes County, Runberg estimates job growth and losses in rural Oregon counties. He said that number of job losses isn’t one he has any faith in.
“We’re in the heat of this recovery,” Runberg said. “The term ‘job loss’ is not something we should be talking about in the month of May.”
Runberg said the federal data has gaps that would have boosted the county’s monthly estimate to show more new jobs in the county.
He points to other indicators which suggest Deschutes County’s still seeing more jobs: Demand for labor, measured by help wanted ads, is at record-high levels, and unemployment insurance claims in the county are less than half of what they were in January.
“To me, that should equate to job growth, not job losses,” the economist said.
According to Runberg, the disputed job losses in Deschutes County would be worse than any month during the Great Recession — and would mark the only time in decades the county has posted job losses in the hospitality industry during May.
The county’s economic picture should become clearer over the next several months, as state and federal agencies revise the data using payroll tax records, Runberg said.
In all three counties, unemployment rates largely remained steady between April and May. Deschutes County reported a 6.2% unemployment rate in May, Crook County a 7.5% unemployment rate and Jefferson County a 6.9% rate.
