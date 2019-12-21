Central Oregon Irrigation District has selected Taylor Northwest LLC to build its first phase of the Pilot Butte Canal Piping Project.

The contracting firm will act as a consultant in the design and construction of the 5 miles of pipeline that begins in the Smith Rock area and goes south toward NE King Way in Redmond.

Work is expected to start in 2020 on the project that is part of the district’s system improvement plan that institutes water conservation practices and supports sustainable agriculture.

Todd Taylor, CEO of Taylor Northwest, is an investor in The Bulletin.

The irrigation district operates and maintains 400 miles of canals that deliver water to about about 46,222 acres of farmland. The Pilot Butte Canal delivers water to 17,338 acres of land.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost $30 million.