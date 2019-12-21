Central Oregon Irrigation District selects contractor for Pilot Butte piping project

Central Oregon Irrigation District patrolman Lynn Shores of Bend, left, and Central Oregon Irrigation District water master Cary Penhollow of Redmond, work in unison to open the main slide gates to the Pilot Butte canal, at the Division St. dam area of the Deschutes River in Bend Tuesday morning 4-12-11. These workers were helping to starting the irrigation season, allowing 215 cubic feet of water per second to start flowing down the Pilot Butte canal, which carries essential water to farm land areas of North Bend, Redmond, and Terrebonne. The irrigation water is diverted into this canal from the Deschutes River, starting in the beginning of April till the end of October each year, depending upon the severity of the weather. During a project designed to put more water back in the Deschutes River, the Central Oregon Irrigation District piped about 2 1/2 miles of the Pilot Butte canal through Juniper Ridge this winter. As it travels to awaiting farmland, this Pilot Butte canal water will also flow through the new, fully operational, Juniper Ridge Hydroelectric Plant. Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Central Oregon Irrigation District has selected Taylor Northwest LLC to build its first phase of the Pilot Butte Canal Piping Project.

The contracting firm will act as a consultant in the design and construction of the 5 miles of pipeline that begins in the Smith Rock area and goes south toward NE King Way in Redmond.

Work is expected to start in 2020 on the project that is part of the district’s system improvement plan that institutes water conservation practices and supports sustainable agriculture.

Todd Taylor, CEO of Taylor Northwest, is an investor in The Bulletin.

The irrigation district operates and maintains 400 miles of canals that deliver water to about about 46,222 acres of farmland. The Pilot Butte Canal delivers water to 17,338 acres of land.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost $30 million.

