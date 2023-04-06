The Central Oregon single family housing market experienced a flurry of activity in March, according to a monthly real estate report.
Inventory is low, despite the Redmond single-family housing market increasing its supply to 1.6 months, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond, which produces the monthly report. In Bend the supply is about one month's worth, the same as it's been since January, according to the report.
In Bend, the median sales price of a single family home rose to $685,000 in March, but the number of million dollar-plus homes that sold fell to 19 sales, compared to 27 in February, according to the report. The month before the median sales price of a single-family home was $660,000 in Bend, according to the report.
Homes took an average of only 13 days to sell in Bend, compared to 51 days in February, according to the report. The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Redmond, the median sales price of a single family home leveled off at $439,000 in March, compared to $440,000 in February. The number of days on the market also plummeted in Redmond to 27 days, compared to 56 in February, according to the report.
In Sisters there remains a two-month supply of homes for sale on the market, the same as it was in February. The single-family home price was $598,000, up a smidge from the month prior when it was $575,000, according to the report.
Sunriver's median single family home price rose to $933,000 in March, compared to $825,000 the month before, according to the report. There is about a month's supply of homes on the market in Sunriver, according to the report.
And in La Pine, the median price of a single-family home also rose slightly to $430,000 in March, compared to $419,000 in February, according to the report. Four months worth of inventory remains up for sale in La Pine, the same as it was the month prior.
