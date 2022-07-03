The Sunriver Resort is offering gas gift cards to every employee.
At Brasada Ranch, workers have vanpool options and a program that rewards good work with credits that can be redeemed for extra pay and gas.
And at the Campfire Hotel, workers who stay long enough are eligible for a 4% to 10% bonus twice a year.
These are just some of the incentives that employers in Central Oregon’s leisure and hospitality industry are offering to attract — and keep — workers at a time when labor shortages still exist and inflation is running at a four-decade high.
In May, the most recent reporting period, inflation was 8.6%, compared to the same period the year before. That means the cost of everything from eggs to gas costs more. Leisure and hospitality workers in Central Oregon, who earned an average of $26,176 a year in 2021, are finding that everything costs more and their paychecks are not stretching far enough.
For their employers, who expect a bumper crop of summer travelers from key markets such as Seattle, Portland, Idaho and California, having enough workers is the difference between a balance sheet in the black and one in the red.
“We have such a strong drive-in market that often we fare better than the fly-in markets like Hawaii where the increase in cost is significantly more,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. “Last weekend, the occupancy was above 90% even though the weekly average was the same as last year.”
In July 2021, there were 13,913 people employed in the leisure and hospitality industry in Deschutes County, compared to 14,976 n July 2019.
In Deschutes County, the annual salary of someone working in the leisure and hospitality industry was $28,214 a year in 2021, compared to an average annual income of $27,068 statewide for the same industry. The average salary for any industry in the East Cascades region that includes Deschutes County was $51,782, according to employment data.
Leisure and hospitality workers typically are paid less than other professions, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
Dan Hogarth, Brasada Ranch managing director, said in an email, that the reward program is an incentive too to reward employees with high performance and good attendance.
Employees are given about 100 points each year. Each point equals about $7.5 to $10 in reimbursement value, Hogarth said.
“Brasada leaders are empowered and encouraged to use the program as an incentive tool to reward employees,” Hogarth said. “Brasada is also paying 100% of the cost of the vanpool program, so the team member involved is not paying anything out of pocket for the rental fee of the vehicle or the gas expenses.”
At the Campfire Hotel on Third Street in Bend, hotel general manager Daniel Elder said he recognizes this disparity and wants to create a stable workforce at his hotel and not one that just paid people a high salary during the busy summer season.
Other Central Oregon hotels may offer bonuses and higher wages for summer hires, but the Campfire Hotels opted to pay twice a year bonuses for those working for a set period of time, Elder said.
It’s kind of like a profit sharing incentive for loyalty, he said.
“We’re pretty well staffed so far if we don’t lose people,” Elder said. “I’d like to have a few more employees. COVID-19 isn’t gone yet and it hits random businesses. You lose an employee for five to 10 days and that impacts the staffing model.”
The retention bonus is a way of changing the temporary nature of the hospitality industry, he said. Since Bend is a year-round destination, hotels need year-round employees.
“Bend is a year-round destination, although the rates change,” Elder said. “But the hotel can be busy year round. It’s how you build the brand. It’s a unique industry.”
Down the road at the Sunriver Resort, all employees are being given monthly $100 gift cards to offset the rising cost of gas, said Tom O’Shea, resort managing director. The resort usually doubles its staff for the summer and is constantly recruiting, O’Shea said. It employs about 1,000 people.
“This year has been a challenging labor market, but we tried to look at what things are affecting people,” O’Shea said. “It’s rent, housing and childcare and we tried to find something we could make an impact on right away. We thought we could do something with the impact of increasing gas prices.”
The resort researched what the average cost for gas was in a month and came up with the $100 gas gift cards issued every month. The cost to the resort is about $300,000.
“It’s been well received,” O’Shea said. “We chose this because we could do it for everyone. The gas card has been a big win for us and the employees appreciate it.”
