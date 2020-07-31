Occupancy bounced back to near normal levels at Bend-area hotels on the weekends through the month of July, but sank during the weekdays, according to data provided by STR, a global travel analytics company.
That could be caused by fewer business travelers, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. It could also be from the travel advisory that the Bend City Council issued mid-July discouraging visitors from coming to the area.
“It sure seems like people want to get away from the urban areas, looking for a respite somewhere different and comfortable to hang out,” said Ryan Lane, Best Western Ponderosa Lodge general manager.
Occupancy and revenues are down about 5% at the Best Western Ponderosa Lodge in Sisters, Lane said. For Thursday and Friday the hotel was fully booked at the 76 room-and-suite hotel.
Through the first three weeks of July, hotel occupancy was down about 13.4% over the same period the year before, according to the STR data. Hotels lost money, however, over all when looking at the room rates and the occupancy. The revenue per available room was on average $102.33 during the first three weeks of July, compared to $148.79 for the same period last year, according to the STR data.
That’s a 31.2% decline in revenue per available room.
“People are still coming,” Dugan said. “The hotels feel the pinch. They’re trying to keep people employed and stay solvent and be a viable business.”
Occupancy rates for Saturday were at 90.5 % compared to the same period the year before when it was at 94.3%, a 4.1 % decline, according to the data.
But occupancy on July 20 was at 65.3%, compared to 82.5% the same time the year before.
Typically recreational travelers stay two to three days, Dugan said. Since the pandemic, the time between booking and arrival has shrunk, he said. Normally, summer visitors start booking for July travel in April. Today, they’re booking a week out, which affects hotel rates as hotel owners lower rates to attract guests.
“There’s more competition,” Dugan said. “The hotels want to fill rooms; the (average daily room rate) is where the competition happens and that’s the nightly rate. Booking windows are in state of flux.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Visit Bend suspended all advertising campaigns as a way not to encourage travelers to come, Dugan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.