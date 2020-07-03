The number of people trying to book a vacation rental unit in Sunriver this summer, amid increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, has shocked even the booking agents.
“We are ahead of last year, which is crazy,” said Brad Kiessig, reservations specialist for Village Properties in Sunriver. “My gut feeling is people want to get out of their own houses. I am personally surprised myself.”
Residents of cities west of the Cascades — including Salem, Eugene and Corvallis — are making most of the bookings, Kiessig said. The draw could be Sunriver’s remote location, lack of crowds, and ample opportunities to social distance. Traditional vacation hotspots such as theme parks, beaches and historic landmarks that attract large crowds have lost their appeal.
“Most people calling in say they want to be isolated in the woods,” said Kiessig. “Last year, people wanted to stay near The Village; this year, people are requesting properties further away from The Village.”
Kiessig said his team is following best practices for hygiene, including a keyless entry system and allowing a property to sit empty for 24 hours between guest arrivals.
“We are leaving a lot more time for our housekeepers to get the home disinfected, to get all those points taken care of,” said Kiessig.
The number of incoming guests looks strong for the rest of July, said Kiessig, with bookings solid until mid-August. That’s good for local businesses, hotels and the owners of vacation rental properties. For others who may be concerned about health conditions in Deschutes County, it raises red flags.
Tourists “will walk or bike our common area paths and possibly spread the COVID amongst hundreds recreating here daily,” said Sunriver resident Doug Hoschek. “They will also mix in The Village and our North End Sunriver Grocery store.”
Cases of the novel coronavirus are on the rise in Deschutes County, with nine new cases reported Thursday. Neighboring Jefferson County reported eight new cases the same day.
That’s not slowing down the visitors to Bend, who flocked to the city last weekend for river floating and other activities.
“Things have picked up quite a bit,” said Raul Ainardi, general manager of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Bend. “It’s still a little less than last year, but it’s a feasible, ongoing operation at this point.”
Ainardi said the comeback to normalcy has been faster than expected. The hotel scrambled to rehire staff that had been laid off in March to accommodate the increasing number of guests. Retraining was needed to increase the level of sanitizing in the hotel, and more time is needed to clean rooms. Ainardi said guests now need to wait two to three hours for their rooms to be cleaned, compared to just 30 to 45 minutes before the pandemic.
The occupancy of hotel rooms in Bend was 90% for the fourth weekend in June, just 5 percentage points below figures for the same weekend a year ago, according to data from STR Inc., a research firm that produces market data for the hotel industry.
The figures are a strong turnaround from the first weekend in June when occupancy in Bend was just 50%. It’s even better compared to April when the statewide lockdown period emptied hotels and shut down the vacation rental business.
“While the numbers are higher than we had expected to see this past weekend, it’s not necessarily surprising,” said Kevney Dugan, CEO and president of Visit Bend, the city’s tourism authority.
“The nature of a destination like Bend is that we are uniquely positioned to be a top choice when consumers feel safe to travel,” he added.
While occupancy rates are nearing full capacity, the average daily rate (ADR) is 26% below 2019 figures. Still, Dugan says the robust numbers will help the county recover from jobless rates that exceed 16%.
“People will travel because the stay-home order has now been lifted,” said Dugan. “We have to balance that concern with the good news that businesses are seeing a comeback and jobs that were lost earlier this year in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry are also added.”
