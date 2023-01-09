The median sales price of a Bend single family home has experienced nearly double-digit increases in price year over year for the past several years, according to data provided by the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.
Only one year, 2019, did the median sales price increase by a mere 4.6%, according to the data. But in 2021 the median sales price increased nearly 30% compared to the year before, according to the Beacon Report.
While price increases are an indication of a solid real estate market, the number of sales in a year tell a story of stability, said Donnie Montagner, owner of Beacon Appraisal Group, which tracks monthly sales trends in Central Oregon.
Even with a so-called mild recession looming, real estate in Central Oregon should not take a big hit, Montagner said.
“If we do get this mild recession, it won’t have much of an impact as we saw during the last one in 2007,” Montagner said. “We’re on track. My sense is that the housing market will remain strong in Central Oregon.
“The foundation we have is solid.”
The annual number of sales have hovered around 200 in Bend, but in 2005 they soared to 265, the highest since Montagner has been keeping track. In 2005, the median sales price was $277,000, compared to 2022 when it was $724,000, Montagner said.
“This shows the contrast between a market that’s inflated after the 2007 recession and a more stable market,” Montagner said. “The number of sales shows a secure market, not the buying frenzy that occurred in 2005.”
As 30 year-fixed rate mortgage interest rates settle at 6% today, both buyers and sellers are affected, said Susie Biggs, a Team Birtola High Desert Realty principal broker. Mortgage rates averaged about 7.76% from 1971 to 2022, reaching an all time high of 18.63% in 1981 and a low of 2.65 in 2021, according to Tradingeconomics.com.
“The market started to feel like it was slowing down in April,” Biggs said. “People may be a bit nervous about the rates rising so quickly. It puts uneasy feelings in the general public especially for buying.”
Higher rates affect sellers who are now having to lower their prices a bit, she said. In December, sales typically slow.
The median single family home price in Bend dropped to $678,000 in December, a decline of about $18,000 from November, according to the report. Also noteworthy was the number of sales, which fell to 98 in December, compared to 137 in November and a high of 218 in May, according to the report. There remains about 1.5 month supply of homes for sale in Bend, according to the data.
And in Redmond, the median single family home price dropped to $425,000 in December, down $117,000 from August when it hit $542,000, according to the report. There were 33 single family home sales in December in Redmond, about half of what it was in November. In addition nearly half of the Redmond sales were in cash, Montagner said.
“Buyers are cautious,” he said. “This is the lowest sales volume since 2019.”
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Sisters the median single family home price was $650,000, up from November when the median sales price was $570,000. There currently is about two months worth of homes for sale in the inventory, according to the report.
In Sunriver, where two sales occurred in December, the median sales price for a single family home was $1.1 million. By comparison, the median sales price of a single family home was $819,000 in November. There were eight sales that month.
In La Pine, the median sales price of a single family home in December was $390,000, up $63,000 from November, according to the data. There were five sales in December, compared to seven in November, according to the day.
“It feels to me like back to normal cycle of market where it’s strong from March through Labor Day,” Biggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.