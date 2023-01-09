Home Sales (copy) (copy)

Local experts believe, even with a mild recession,Central Oregon’s real estate market should not take a big hit.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

The median sales price of a Bend single family home has experienced nearly double-digit increases in price year over year for the past several years, according to data provided by the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.

Only one year, 2019, did the median sales price increase by a mere 4.6%, according to the data. But in 2021 the median sales price increased nearly 30% compared to the year before, according to the Beacon Report.

