A food and beverage industry nonprofit, Cultivate Bend, will hold a virtual happy hour panel discussion on managing cash flow during a pandemic from 4 to 5 p.m. July 30.
Regional experts Maria Pearman of Perkins & Co., Jeff Baker of Craft3, and Matt Briggs will share their best practices for managing cash flow and staying afloat.
The group, formerly called Central Oregon Food cluster, was created by a partnership with Economic Development for Central Oregon and leaders from Central Oregon brands, such as Humm Kombucha, Bounce, JEM Organics and Red Duck Foods. The group came together to share resources, education, networking opportunities.
For more information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cash-is-queen-managing-cash-flow-during-turbulent-times-tickets-113166116902.
