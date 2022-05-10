The average gallon of gas in Bend soared past a two-month-old record and could affect the busy summer travel and tourism industry as it gears up for its peak visitor season.
The average price per gallon in Bend on Tuesday was $4.86, just a fraction higher than the statewide average of $4.85, according to the AAA, which tracks prices at the pump. Nationwide, the average price per gallon was $4.37, an increase of 17 cents per gallon in one week.
Prices skyrocketed this week, according to AAA, following a jump in the price for a barrel of oil, which rose to above $110. The prices are not likely to go down soon, said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs.
"With crude oil prices remaining high, so will pump prices," Dodds said. "On average, about 53% of what we pay for in a gallon of gasoline is for the price of crude oil. With Central Oregon being a top tourist destination that could put some additional upward pressure on pump prices, due to demand."
Demand is driving up prices and increased crude oil prices, according to AAA.
It was just two months ago that Central Oregon's gas prices blew past a 2008 record for the highest price per gallon. In March, gas prices soared to $4.64 a gallon in Bend.
|Regular Unleaded
|Current
|Week ago
|Month Ago
|Year ago
|National average
|$4.37
|$4.20
|$4.11
|$2.96
|Oregon average
|$4.85
|$4.69
|$4.65
|$3.34
|Bend average
|$4.86
|$4.71
|$4.66
|$3.35
|Portland average
|$4.92
|$4.77
|$4.74
|$3.36
Gas prices are something that those in the visitor industry are keeping a keen eye on, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. With more than 75% of Bend's visitors arriving by car and the peak months of summer travel, June through September, approaching, rising gas prices can affect discretionary spending.
Bend's major metro markets for visitors are Seattle, Portland, Boise, Idaho, and the San Francisco Bay, all areas within an 8 hour drive, Dugan said. Historically, about 22,000 visitors come to Bend in the busy summer months, occupying the 1,100 vacation rentals and 3,400 hotel rooms in the community.
"We also don't expect to see a higher volume of visitors than in years past, as the number of hotel rooms and rental units has not increased," Dugan said. "That's ultimately a good thing for the hospitality economy. When demand increases and supply stays the same, it leads to steadier income for families dependent on tourism dollars with no greater impact on our community than we've seen in the past."
Oregon was one of 49 states to see prices rise in the past week, according to AAA. Indiana recorded the biggest increase, 28 cents a gallon, compared to Nevada, which had the smallest, at 3 cents a gallon. Utah was the only state to decrease its gasoline per gallon prices.
California continued to be the most expensive state in the country with gas going for an average of $5.84 a gallon.
Despite this trend, Central Oregon travel and tourism industry members are anticipating a robust travel season, said Julia Theisen, Visit Central Oregon CEO.
Liz Dahlager, executive vice president for Mereté Hotel Management, which manages the Holiday Inn Express and Element by Westin, both in Bend, said that there's no proven correlation between gas prices and hotel demand.
"It may change where travelers choose to stay and how far they go, but they will still go," Dahlager said. “For Bend we expect the impact is marginal since drive market demand is within a comfortable range. In fact, Bend could see more demand if people decide to not travel out of state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.