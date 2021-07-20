A “Help Wanted,” sign is shown in the window of a souvenir shop on Thursday in Miami Beach, Florida. Layoffs spiked in November compared with the previous month, and the number of job openings slipped, a sign the job market has stalled as the resurgent coronavirus has forced new shutdowns of restaurants and bars and discouraged consumer spending.
All three Central Oregon counties made modest job gains in June, which is reinforced in the decline in the number of jobless claims, according to a regional unemployment report released Tuesday.
Despite the modest gains, the recovery from the pandemic is running faster than these estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
"Workers are going back to work far faster than the unemployment rate is showing," Runberg said.
In Deschutes County the unemployment rate ticked down to 5.9% in June, from 6.1% in May. It's still higher than pre-pandemic times. The county added 1,710 jobs in June, which was 300 more than normal seasonally adjusted employment numbers, according to the monthly report prepared by the Oregon Employment Department.
The job growth was seen in the retail, leisure and hospitality and construction sectors, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the employment rate was 6.8%, down slightly from May when it was 7%. The non-farm jobs rose by 80 in June, typical of this time of year, according to the report.
More jobs were added in the leisure and hospitality, Indian tribal government and retail sectors.
And in Crook County, the unemployment rate was 7.4% in June, down from the May rate of 7.6%. The county's unemployment rate was still higher than it was pre-COVID-19 when it was 4.4% in February 2020, according to the report.
About 120 jobs were added in the county, a slower pace than what is typically expected for this time of year.
