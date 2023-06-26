A Redmond company that makes herbal supplements and a Bend tech company that makes machines to clear out and store natural gas in pipelines, have something in common: They’re both innovative companies in Central Oregon that are growing.

Both Central Oregon firms were among 32 businesses in Oregon receiving funds from the $25 million Emerging Opportunity Fund to help businesses fill funding gaps, and support emerging industry technology, said Capi Lewis, Business Oregon regional development officer.

