From September to January, Randi Holm, co-owner of Holm Made Toffee, has been known to pack in 85-hour workweeks making the circuit of fairs and bazaars and packing and shipping products. Going from Bend to Portland, Ashland and stops in between, toting coolers full of product, tables and chairs, the Bend candy maker uses these events to tell the story of her confections while giving away hundreds of pounds of candy samples.
The business model worked for the Bend resident before COVID-19 when gatherings didn’t cause the spread of a virus and wholesaling to stores was the bulk of her business. Fairs and bazaars accounted for about a third of her revenues.
“At one point, we spent 50% of our time at bazaars,” said Holm who runs the business with her mother-in-law. “It’s our only marketing. We don’t have a budget or a person. It’s our best advertising.”
Small entrepreneurs like Holm usually would be making plans to man booths at fairs, festivals and bazaars right now. The season kicks off the first week of November. But this year, COVID-19 has changed how those events will be done, including the dozens held in Central Oregon every year.
Organizers and businesses are revamping their plans to include physical distancing, contactless sales, and instituting mask requirements. Some have taken their events wholly online. Others have canceled their event outright, like the Sisters Harvest Faire.
“I find myself feeling lucky that I have a good base of customers who know about me from the fairs and markets,” Holm said.
“We’ve lost that personal aspect. When people hear our story, they want to know our favorites. As much as we want to do that virtually, it’s not the same.”
The annual bake and frozen food fair in Sunriver will be held in a much larger venue this year to accommodate physical distancing, said Barb Purcell, the publicity chair for Visions of Sugarplums at Sunriver Christian Fellowship.
The annual event raises funds for several Central Oregon organizations, she said. Last year, the food and bake sale raised $17,000.
“We decided to hold it because there is a great need in the community because of COVID-19,” Purcell said. “If we can do it safely then it would benefit the community.
“We felt like we could be safe.”
It will be held at the Sunriver Resort great hall on Nov. 14, Purcell said, and we’ll have plexiglass shields around the checkout stations, hand sanitizers strategically placed throughout and a traffic flow pattern to ensure physical distancing, she said.
But the organizers of the Sisters Harvest Faire weren’t as positive about maintaining distance. The Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event on Main Avenue in downtown Sisters, said it usually draws more than 180 vendors and thousands of visitors.
It’s one of the big events for Holm Made Toffee, Holm said.
A tradition for 40 years, organizers of the Sisters festival felt it couldn’t ensure that it would meet with Oregon Health Authority mandates for physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Judy Trego, Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“While we researched the other events happening in Oregon, the historic crowd size of the Sisters Harvest Faire exceeds safety standards for the current pandemic and our experienced small staff and key volunteers were highly skeptical of our ability to monitor the crowds safely,” Trego wrote in an email. “We appreciate the community’s long-standing support... and look forward to our Sisters Harvest Faire 2021.”
Each year, Locavore holds craft fair at the Unitarian church in Northwest Bend, which supports local farmers and drives revenue to the nonprofit, said Nicolle Timm-Branch, founder and president. This year, however, the 11th Annual Locavore Gift Faire will be online starting Nov. 23, Timm-Branch said.
“We have a good plan,” Timm-Branch said. “We decided early on that we weren’t going to risk it. We arranged for an online marketplace this year. It’s meant to be an online farmer’s market.”
The nonprofit had briefly considered canceling the event, Timm-Branch said, but that seemed counter to the group’s mission: to support local businesses.
“I was worried about the crafters,” she said. “This is
how they make their money. It’s a huge impact on their income.”
Mary Lowe, Christmas and crafts bazaar manager for the Highland Baptist Church, said after a lot of discussions, organizers canceled this year’s event that supports short-term church missions.
“We canceled our event because of COVID-19,” Lowe said. “The mission trips have been canceled, so there wasn’t any need to raise funds. We’ve lost some members of our group because they are at risk of COVID-19.”
The group had considered going online, but none of them had the expertise, Lowe said.
Without an event like the Sisters Festival driving sales and providing revenue to Holm’s company, it’s going to be an interesting fall and winter season.
While she’s been pushing products on social media, it’s not the same.
The business has refocused on online sales and in-store wholesaling, she said. And during the past seven months, she has created more new toffee flavors.
“You can’t taste something on your phone or laptop,” Holm said. “It definitely hurts. We have had to get very creative to keep customers engaged. 2020 has been hard and challenging. But it’s opened my eyes to what direction we need to go.
“I feel lucky that we still have sales and customers that still support us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.