The Thanksgiving snow did little to dampen employment in Central Oregon this November where the unemployment rate remained unchanged from the month prior, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Deschutes County lost 490 jobs in November, which matched previous seasonal hiring trends, the report stated. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, compared to 4.1% in October in Deschutes County, which was the same for Oregon in November the year before.

More than 3,300 jobs were added this November compared to last, with much of the growth in the leisure and hospitality sectors this year compared to last. That industry added 1,380 jobs, which was followed by the health care, wholesale trade and construction industries.

In Crook County the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged at 5.4% in November compared to 5.5% in October. The rate was 6% the same period the year before, according to the employment report. The county added 90 jobs this November, compared to last.

In Jefferson County the unemployment rate fell to 5% in November, compared to 5.6% the same period the year before. The county reported a loss of 80 jobs in November, a typical loss of jobs for this time of year, the report stated.