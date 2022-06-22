In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a bilingual help wanted sign for Auto Zone, a retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is posted outside the store in Canton, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
All three Central Oregon counties are back at their normal employment levels having recovered from the pandemic-related shutdowns, according to a monthly state employment report.
However, the pace of job growth has slowed a bit in May in Central Oregon, returning the region to a more typical seasonal hiring pattern, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in May, about the same as it was prior to the start of the pandemic in February 2020.
About half of all the job gains in the past year in Deschutes County have been in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was hard hit by pandemic-related closures.
The Crook County seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in May, according to the monthly report. Unemployment is fast approaching the record low rate set in February 2020 when it was 4.4%.
The county added about 100 jobs in May, fewer than what is typical this time of year. The county has experienced the highest job growth than every other county except Gilliam County, a hyper-rural county, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 4.6%, a rate that approaches levels set in February 2020 when it was 4.1%, according to the report.
The county added 220 jobs over the past year, mostly in the leisure and hospitality sector and wood-product manufacturing, according to the report. However, there were job losses in the professional and business services sectors.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.