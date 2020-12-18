Following the severe lockdown in spring that closed or limited the opportunities of hundreds of Central Oregon businesses, the local economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter. The Central Oregon Business Index rose 16% to 134.5 from a revised 115.9 in the previous quarter, according to a report Tim Duy, author of the index and an economics professor of practice at the University of Oregon.
Central Oregon’s economy was crushed in the second quarter after COVID-19 quarantines stymied operations at hotels, restaurants, bars, retail centers and entertainment venues. But the lifting of restrictions during the summer tourist season made the region a magnet for visitors from larger West Coast metro areas, which helped boost the economy.
Duy said the third-quarter gains do not fully offset declines in the second quarter but do reflect a more rapid pace of recovery than initially expected. The economic surge suggests 2021 could see strong economic growth if vaccinations go smoothly he said. But he added a caveat to reflect the current state of the pandemic, as coronavirus cases reach record levels.
“The resurgence of the pandemic this fall means the next few months will be challenging,” Duy said in the report.
Central Oregon added 4,600 jobs in the third quarter but employment was still down 7.2% compared to the same period a year ago, said Duy. The steady uptick continued into the fourth quarter, when October unemployment was down just 5.5% compared to the same month in 2019.
The 134.4 index figure was the lowest in the third quarter since 2015 when Central Oregon had a rate of 131.4.
The third-quarter index last year was 147.2 and in 2019 it was 144.7.
The index combines nine variables that are seasonally adjusted and measured against a benchmark of 100 set in 1998. They include unemployment claims, tons of solid waste, non-farm payrolls, lodging revenue, airport activity, housing units sold, building permits, and the average time housing stayed on the market.
The roller-coaster economy saw jobless claims in Central Oregon soar to 13,722 in the second quarter from 4,263 in the first quarter, only to fall back to 3,076 in the third quarter, according to the report. Further economic uncertainty could come later this month with the expiration of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments that have helped contractors and freelancers through the pandemic.
Duy said construction and housing stood out in the third quarter as bright spots for Central Oregon’s economy, with the pace of sales rising to levels exceeding the housing bubble of 2005.
“Housing prices will continue to find support in a market characterized by strong demand yet limited new construction activity,” said Duy.
Hotels and other tourism-related businesses also fared well through the third quarter. Air passenger traffic was down, however, indicating that most visitors to Central Oregon arrived by vehicle from other parts of the state.
Looking ahead, Duy anticipates softer economic conditions during the winter months but maintains that the worst is behind us.
“The third-quarter rebound suggests that the economy can regain strength quickly when the pandemic is contained,” said Duy. “With vaccinations starting, we can see that the light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train.”
Roger Lee, chief executive of the nonprofit Economic Development for Central Oregon, also anticipates a dramatic rebound in 2021 but maintains it will occur slowly as Americans ease out of lockdowns.
“Fear and fallout will be headwinds,” said Lee. “In the U.S., it’s taken nearly a year to instill fear into a large enough segment of the population to materially change habits, and that fear will take time to dissipate.”
When recovery does occur, Lee expects Central Oregon to grow faster than other parts of the nation, recalling the strong growth the area saw following the Great Recession.
During the recession, “our economic base had consistently been diversifying, we had very few existing traded-sector employers that went out of business and that the fundamentals which have driven population growth here for decades, remained intact,” said Lee. “Those all hold true today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.