Central Oregon continued to see employment gains in September following the pandemic jobless spike earlier this year, but a regional economist predicts that rural communities may have experienced less severe losses than previously reported, according to the Oregon Employment Department data.
Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist, said in a statement that as payroll records come in — the COVID-19 created volatile labor market is being captured through June — they show a much improved picture for Jefferson and Crook counties.
"The first look at the tax records hint at employment losses due to COVID-19 in both Crook and Jefferson County being dramatically lower than originally estimated," Runberg said. "However, it seems like Deschutes County’s initial estimates of job losses and the early recovery, align closely with these tax records."
Despite September's improving picture, Runberg said he was reluctant to draw too many conclusions.
The unemployment rate in September for Deschutes County dropped to 7.5%, compared to 8.4% in August, according to the report. The rate remains much higher than pre-COVID-19 when unemployment was 3.3%.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate for September was 8.5%, down from 9.6% in August. In March, prior to the pandemic, it was 4.2%, the report states.
And in Crook County, the unemployment rate was 9.1%, down from 9.7% in August, but nearly double what it was in March when it was 4.8%.
