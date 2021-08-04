For years Cate Havstad-Casad was in the market for a quality piece of luggage to transport her wide-brimmed cowboy hats. Not just any hatbox, but one made from Earth-friendly, sustainably sourced material. Nothing fit the bill, so she decided to design her own.
Now Havstad-Casad, a Madras-based farmer and designer, is set to launch a line of hat carriers and specialized luggage under her brand Range Revolution. The products are designed for style and durability, but also address growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.
Range Revolution’s environmental stance follows a trend in Central Oregon — from organic deodorant to upcycled plastic furniture, the number of sustainably produced goods continues to expand. There is also a mini-boom in food and drink manufacturers that are either carbon neutral or sourcing ingredients from organic farms.
Havstad-Casad, who also produces handmade cowboy hats, embodies much of the spirit that is driving these companies to churn out Earth-friendly products. She was motivated by the socio-political challenges faced by people everywhere — climate change, degraded soils, overflowing landfills and human rights.
“The fashion industry, along with the industrial agriculture industries, are two of the largest contributors to pollution, waste and human rights violations worldwide,” said Havstad-Casad, whose luggage line goes on sale in the fall. “If I am going to design consumer goods, they must be beyond sustainable. They must be regenerative.”
By regenerative, Havstad-Casad refers to the farming practice of capturing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the ground. Other companies in the Bend area are attempting to offset their emissions by planting trees.
This includes cold-brewed coffee company Riff. The Riff Energy+ beverage is carbon neutral as a result of food waste and carbon offsets through its partnership with Grow Ahead, which coordinates with a women-led organization in Peru on reforestation projects. For every pallet of Riff coffee, two trees are planted in coffee-growing regions.
Riff’s President Paul Evers is focused on stopping the waste of coffee cherry (cascara), the nutritionally-rich fruity pulp that surrounds the coffee bean.
While some cascara is sold in dried form, and some is composted, most of the fruit is discarded after processing at the source. The decomposing fruit produces toxins that pollute soil, air, and water.
“Sadly, the vast majority of it ends up piled in landfills producing methane gas as it decomposes, equivalent to 31 billion pounds of carbon dioxide. That is the same as 3 million automobiles in a single year,” said Evers, who uses the cascara in his drinks.
Eco and socially conscious food and beverage companies have also found a home in Bend in a big way.
For example, there’s Compassion Kombucha, an organic beverage company that sources its teas from certified elephant-friendly farms in India.
One of the biggest names in environmentally conscious food companies is Laird Superfood, now listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Sisters-based company, which now owns Picky Bars, partners with Ohana Cares, a nonprofit that donates millions of meals and plants trees to offset emissions.
to turn used plastic products into furniture, shopping bags, sunglasses, flowerpots and other items.
So how did Central Oregon become such a hotbed for products that are both innovative and good for the planet? Evers from Riff says Bend has a way of attracting innovators and self-motivators.
“Bend attracts a certain independent mindset,” said Evers, who moved to Bend from Southern California in 1990,”people who are more oriented to figuring it out for themselves, solving their own problems and not so reliant on employers.”
Since the job market here is limited compared to major metropolitan areas, said Evers, many with an entrepreneurial spirit simply made their own companies. Hence the development of eco-conscious companies like RuffWear, Hydroflask, Humm Kombucha, Picky Bars, and others.
