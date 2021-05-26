Combating isolation in senior citizens, preventing youth suicide and providing health care for the underinsured, the uninsured and veterans are efforts that received a $4 million boost from the Central Oregon Health Council.
The investment comes from a joint management agreement between Pacific Source Community Solutions and the health council, which takes surplus funds and distributes them according to an established formula, said Donna Mills, Central Oregon Health Council executive director.
The council distributed funds to the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance, Deschutes County Behavioral Health Services, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, Volunteers in Medicine and the Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.
“This funding was a remarkable win for the community to bolster our behavioral health efforts,” Mills said. “We partner with our communities to guide and align vision, strategy and activities across industries for a healthier Central Oregon.”
One of the recipients was the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, which received $138,000.
The additional funds will be used to expand a pilot program called Caring Connections that address isolation and loneliness among senior citizens throughout Central Oregon, said Susan Rotella, council executive director.
“We’re very grateful that the council contacted us and knew about our program that we wanted to expand into Crook and Jefferson counties,” Rotella said.
Dr. Alan Hiles, a Bend resident and retired physician, volunteers with the program. Each week he calls up a man in Gilchrist and just talks.
Recently he learned through one of the chats that the man he was connecting with didn’t have any drinking water because his well ran dry. Hiles worked with the Council on Aging and tapped into funds to get the man a water tank for his yard and a tank for his truck to refill until a more permanent solution could be found.
“I just like to be available to talk to people who are by themselves, especially throughout COVID-19,” Hiles said. “I always find it fascinating to get to know people to hear the stories that people are willing to share.”
Hiles also works with Volunteers in Medicine, another recipient of the Central Oregon Health Council’s grant. The group plans to use the $1.1 million in grant money to make changes to its diabetes prevention program that is already established for its patients.
Mostly the group plans to support more bilingual counseling for Latinos.
“Diabetes is often associated with depression and anxiety,” said Kat Mastrangelo, Volunteers in Medicine of the Cascades executive director. “People who are struggling emotionally have a hard time taking care of their health.”
The funds will be used to hire staff who can work with volunteers and partner with local counseling programs with bilingual counselors, she said.
At Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, the $1 million in additional grant funds from the council will support wrap-around services to veterans and homeless individuals, said JW Terry, COVO executive director. A large majority of the work involves behavioral health.
“This means for the next four years I don’t have to worry about funding the programs,” Terry said. “It will help us expand our work at the camps and help more people.”
