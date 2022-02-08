Central Oregon businesses are not rushing to make wholesale changes to their mask requirements for customers and employees.
In fact, many of them are going to wait and gather more information.
“It’s been a difficult two years,” said Lauri Dahl, owner of Tite Knot Craft Coffee on SW Tenth Street in Redmond. “Everyone has their own opinion. I don’t think we’ll be changing much of what we are doing here. We have a small cart. I will be asking my employees.”
On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that the indoor mask mandate will be eliminated no later than March 31. She said businesses, however, can establish their own rules over mask requirements for customers and employees.
The original indoor mask mandate was set to expire Tuesday. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health officials said employees are required to follow the Oregon Health Authority requirements over facial coverings indoors. But when the health requirements change, so will Oregon OSHA’s rules.
Health officials predict that by March 31 there will be fewer than 400 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to the governor’s statement Monday. This will be the second time since the start of the pandemic that the governor has removed the indoor mask mandate. The first was in July, but the mandate was reinstated Aug. 13 because of surging cases due to the delta variant.
At Newport Market and Oliver Lemons grocery stores, the signs at the entrance requiring a mask will remain in place until the mandate is officially canceled, said Laurent Redman, company president and CEO.
“No doubt we will have customers that choose to continue to wear a mask and those that will choose not to,” Redman said. “We will welcome everyone. I’m sure we’ll still have employees who choose to continue to wear a mask and those who will not.”
It’s been a rough two years at stores and restaurants, many of which that have had to ask customers to wear a mask or pass out free masks to customers and employees.
“Since the beginning of the global pandemic, our staff have been bravely on the front line,” Redman said. “We have had so many wonderful customers sprinkled with some that have forgotten their manners at our Bend store. There have been times we have been made to police the public.”
Currently, Oregon has the third-lowest cumulative COVID-19 case rate in the nation and the seventh-lowest death rate since the start of the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority statement Monday. More than 8 in 10 people in Oregon continue to wear masks in public settings, according to an Oregon Health & Science University study.
At the Tower Theatre in Bend, the past two years have been fraught with more pivots, twists and turns than a horror film, said Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, which owns and manages the theater.
“Our current plan is continuing to verify vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test, in addition to requiring masks on everyone 5 and older,” Solley said. “We will continue to monitor recommendations from (health officials) and see how other indoor venues like the Tower adjust their health and safety protocols.”
