Armed with experiences from a year of COVID-19 restrictions, labor shortages and supply-chain issues, Central Oregon businesses are rebounding at record rates from the initial shock of the pandemic.
In most cases, tri-county communities that make up Central Oregon have recovered any economic loss from the pandemic, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
“Total non-farm payroll (employment in local businesses) now surpasses levels from 2019 before the onset of the pandemic and unemployment levels continue to plummet,” Runberg said. “In fact, Deschutes County’s unemployment rate in November of 4.6% is only 1.3 percentage points from the historic low. Despite these positive trends there is little excitement over the state of the economy with concerns about labor tightness, inflation and another potential COVID-19 wave.”
Labor shortages tempered any hopes of getting back to normal among Central Oregon businesses, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO.
“Businesses spent a year revamping operations as we sorted out whether vaccines would finally make our lives normal,” Brooks said. “Nope. Many businesses simply couldn’t survive the on-again, off-again restrictions. But many have implemented hybrid workplaces and other adjustments allowing them to succeed.”
As the door shuts on 2021, The Bulletin spotlights the top business stories of the year: The most read Central Oregon business story was about the Black Bear diners in Redmond and Bend not enforcing indoor mask mandates that were required as part of a series of COVID-19 restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. The owner of the diners joined other Central Oregon business owners with complaints lodged against them by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commision.
One of the complaints was for the Kevista Coffee shop, which stood alone in “willful” disregard for COVID-19 mandates over indoor dining. The Century Drive shop was fined repeatedly by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health for mask violations. The restaurant owners said they would not comply with the governor’s mandates. They are in the process of appealing the OSHA rulings. Others that also failed to enforce mask mandates were the Seven Nightclub and The Herb Center.
Those same mandates prompted restaurant owners to pivot and incorporate technology into their daily business plans as they incorporated take out, online ordering and even delivery into their daily operations. Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades Hospitality Management program executive in residence, said at the time: “They had to adapt it (COVID-19 restrictions) to their business model. Overnight, businesses had to adopt technology to survive.”
At the same time, the tight labor market prevented many businesses from reopening at full capacity. The supply of workers — limited by Baby Boomer retirements, people moving to better paying jobs and workers seeking remote work — is now higher than pre-pandemic, but the demand was higher, too, said Runberg. There have been nearly 1 and half times more job adds posted in Central Oregon, Runberg said.
“At the current pace of hiring we are going to deplete the available supply of unemployed workers by spring,” Runberg said. “It is going to continue to be very difficult for businesses to find workers as we move into 2022.”
But not all the business news was negative or about COVID-19.
WinCo opened at the old Shopko location to a lot of shoppers and fanfare. Deschutes Brewery acquired Boneyard Brewery in a deal that was to ensure that Boneyard could expand its distribution and canning operations by moving to the iconic Deschutes brewing location in Bend. Medline ReNewal, a medical repurposing plant, expanded its Redmond operations, doubling its size. The Redmond plant recycled about 5.2 million devices from a list of more than 4,300 different items, cleans them, sorts them and sterilizes them to be repackaged for reuse.
