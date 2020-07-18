Following a few challenging months of doing business during Oregon’s statewide lockdown order, Thomas Morgan has seen business return in healthy numbers to the shoe store he runs in Bend.
“We have been enjoying a surge in these last couple of months,” said Morgan, manager at FootZone, which specializes in running shoes. “A lot of folks are turning towards running and walking as an activity during these uncertain times.”
Now the progress FootZone and other businesses have made could take a step backward if Oregon issues closure orders due to increased cases of COVID-19, which last week forced Gov. Kate Brown to expand face-covering rules.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen says cases are expected to triple in the next six weeks.
Deschutes County has a relatively low ratio of coronavirus cases with 14.9 cases per 10,000 people (four Oregon counties are above 130 cases per 10,000) but the rising numbers complicate contact tracing said county commissioner Tony DeBone.
“People need to pay attention, people need to prepare, this is a serious business, it’s affecting our state and at the national level,” said DeBone.
Preparing for a shutdown
Many businesses in Bend rely on tourism and a mid-summer shut down, during the height of the tourist onslaught, could cause further job cuts and revenue losses.
“We would weather it (another closure) but we would not welcome it,” said Morgan. “Our hope is that we can continue to service our customers in person, like we have been doing over the past couple of months.”
The lockdown period that lasted from mid-March to mid-May was not completely with merit for FootZone. The employees used the time to remodel parts of the store. The company also expanded its online presence and even started assisting customers with “virtual fittings” using the video conferencing website Zoom.
“When the first lockdown happened we were definitely scrambling and panicked and figuring things out. I think we are better prepared now if it does happen again,” said Morgan.
No worries about social distancing
While selling shoes and other non-perishable goods online has become mainstream, other businesses that require in-person visits — hair and nail salons, theaters, entertainment centers, bowling alleys and gyms — could be forced to close, lay off staff, or take on more debt.
On a recent Thursday afternoon, Sun Mountain Fun Center was quiet, as it has been for months, as people remain skittish about public places.
“As I look around here there are zero people on the bowling lanes, there’s one group checking in for miniature golf, and one group in the arcade, so there are no worries about social distancing for sure,” Scott Ramsay, president of Sun Mountain.
Ramsay said his business is running just 40% of normal and at least 60% of patrons are from out of town.
Forty percent of normal “is not a long-term sustainable business model,” said Ramsay. “If we go into another lockdown situation with closures we are going to have to evaluate our long-term strategy,” he said.
Ramsay said Sun Mountain is fortunate to have set aside reserves to keep the business going but he has spoken to other business owners that would likely close in another lockdown.
Restaurants that currently rely on outdoor seating to entice concerned diners could feel pressure if the pandemic stretches into the winter months said Bill McCormick, owner of Pine Tavern.
“It’s a trying time for our industry in Bend,” McCormick said. “It’s vital we make the best of it these months because going into fall and winter it will be difficult without the outdoor seating.”
Closures possible
Adam Krynicki, Oregon State University-Cascades executive director of the Innovation Co-lab incubator facility, says some Central Oregon companies may not be resilient enough to weather another shutdown order.
“Many businesses are suffering from the initial closure, and if businesses are forced to close again, many will not recover,” Krynicki said. “If we manage the virus, then we manage the economy and these businesses survive.”
Companies that can adapt or innovate to the changing times have a better chance to survive, said Krynicki.
Face goggle companies are making face shields. Unmanned aircraft companies are making touchless credit card machines and virtual training companies are training healthcare professionals in the use of personal protective equipment safely.
“People are problem solvers and now we have new problems to be solved,” Krynicki said.
Alcohol sales
Alcohol is another industry that is challenged when bars and taprooms are forced to close. During the lockdown, local craft breweries, distilleries, and cider makers attempted to make up for draught sales losses by offering curbside alcohol pick-ups. Many still lost money.
“It’s just not sustainable,” said Jason Randles, brand and marketing manager for Crux Fermentation Project. “The first shutdown has put us all in a very challenging position. We’re doing everything we can to now have a successful summer, operating with increased costs and limited capacity due to COVID.”
When sales from the taproom collapsed during the stay-home order, many alcohol producers shifted their focus to packaged products, expanding their offerings of bottled and canned drinks to more locations.
Boneyard Beer said another shutdown could cause a 60% to 70% reduction in revenue but cans could keep the business alive and employees working.
“The cans are doing extremely well. Every distributor is on an allotment. If draft slows down, we’ll do more cans,” said Tony Lawrence, Boneyard’s co-founder.
Looking beyond Oregon
Dan McCoy, owner of Avid Cider Company, also said he has been working to expand the reach of Avid’s packaged products. Reno, Sacramento and the Bay Area now have outlets selling Avid ciders.
“That’s what is nice about being small, we can pivot quickly,” said McCoy. “We just pivot on what is working and move forward as best as we can. Overall we have done a good job changing to the times. The goal for now is just to cover Northern California.”
Avid’s taproom in the Box Factory has also come back to life, despite the Phase 2 restrictions, which include a requirement to close by midnight.
“We are just as busy, if not busier, the sales are incredible,” said Avid’s taproom manager Lou Crooks.
But even with the masks and sanitizing stations, bars that attract crowds of young people are still considered hotspots for COVID-19 transmission due to social distancing challenges. A spot check by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission earlier this month found several downtown bars in violation of social distancing rules.
Extreme changes
The pandemic has caused an extreme amount of change for business owners, said Tori Howes, OSU-Cascades professor of management. For some business owners that means moving ahead with the changing times. For others, it means holding back.
“I think this constant uncertainty is potentially the biggest issue for organizations and their employees,” Howes said. “We know that uncertainty is linked to poor decision making, negative moods and emotions, and diminished well-being.”
A long-term event
DeBone, the county commissioner, warns Oregonians that they may still be at the front end of a long road to recovery.
“This is another phase,” said DeBone. “First there was flattening the curve, then Phase 1 and Phase 2. With rising cases, we may still be doing this until the end of this year and next year. It could be a long term event we are dealing with.”
One thing seems certain — few seem willing to throw in the towel just yet. In case of a shutdown, shops like FootZone will continue to make online sales for as long as it keeps them afloat.
“If it does happen, we do feel like internet sales are a nice consolation — a way to keep our sales going through our online portal,” said Morgan. “That is some good news, that we will be able to achieve something if we are forced to close our doors.”
