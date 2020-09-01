COVID-19 continued to bog down businesses in the second quarter of the year, but the outlook for the third quarter looks a bit brighter, according to the quarterly Central Oregon Business Index.
The index fell 21.4% from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year, said Tim Duy, author of the index and University of Oregon professor of practice in economics. The index was 110.2 for the second quarter, Duy said.
Travel and tourism continue to drag on the Central Oregon economy, but home sales and construction continue to shine, Duy said.
“We’re seeing some signs that things could turn around in the later part of the year,” Duy said. “The data improves on the later part of the quarter, so we’ll certainly see a bounce of activity in the data.”
The index comprises nine variables, which are adjusted for seasonality and are measured against a benchmark of 100 set in 1998. It is designed to show the health of an economy.
The first quarter index of this year was 140.3, compared to the fourth quarter in 2019 that was 146.3. The decline in the index was due to unprecedented government orders shutting down business as a way to contain the COVID-19 virus from spreading. The weeks of shut down from mid-March until May 15 shocked parts of the economy like travel and tourism by limiting only essential travel, Duy said.
Initial unemployment claims jumped substantially higher as firms across the region shuttered operations. Jobless claims went from 1,798 in the third quarter of 2019 to 12,742 in the second quarter of this year, according to the index.
The shutdown caused a shock to the economy that ended a decade of expansion, he said.
“Pre-COVID, manufacturing employment and wages in Central Oregon had remarkable growth over the previous decade — nearly doubling in some of our communities,” said Roger Lee, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO.
A vast majority of the Central Oregon businesses have been able to tap into their entrepreneurial spirit and retool, resize and revamp their business models that show a resilience to weather the recession, Lee said
This is not like the 2007 recession that was caused by the financial world collapsing.
“Right now the economy can recover much more quickly than we thought. We have to grow economy around the virus and restart quickly,” Duy said. “We’ll see if things hold together and we don’t have a major resurgence (of the virus). Incoming data show that the economy has gotten more support than many would have expected.”
