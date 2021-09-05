The region’s economy continued to climb higher in the second quarter of the year, a trend that should continue throughout the second half of the year, according to the Central Oregon Business Index.
The second quarter of the year posted a 23.3% increase in the index to 144.7, compared to same period in 2020 when Oregon was firmly in the grip of the global pandemic and businesses were buttoned up to stop the spread of the virus. In the second quarter of 2020, the index was 115.9, according to the report.
Making gains put the pandemic-related recession permanently in the rearview mirror, said Tim Duy, author of the index and professor of practice in economics at the University of Oregon.
“The recovery has been anticipated,” Duy said in an interview. “Certain parts of the economy have reactivated quickly, like tourism and travel. We’re in a soft spot now of the rebound now because of COVID-19 resurgence.
“By and large the conditions are evolving as we anticipated.”
The index comprises nine variables, which are adjusted seasonally, and is measured against a benchmark of 100 set in 1998.
The labor market overall continues to recover from last year’s decline, driven by government mandates to close businesses where people could gather. Companies added 900 employees, but would have added more, according to anecdotal reports, if they could find them.
What Central Oregon is experiencing is much the same across the United States. More people will enter the workforce, Duy noted in the report, because the tight labor conditions are pushing up wages, unemployment benefits are being reduced and there is less COVID-19 hesitancy among workers. Child care remains an issue for many workers, however.
“Where we go really depends upon our ability to continue to reopen the economy,” Duy said. “There is a lot of hope that the labor supply issue gets resolved this fall and with the federal enhanced benefits ending, people will return to the labor force.”
Those federal supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 a month will end Monday.
The housing sector remained strong despite the pandemic, according to the report. Single family home prices in the second quarter of the year were high, inventory was low and the amount of time it took to sell a home fell again, Duy said in the report.
The latest COVID-19 surge could drag down future indexes or possibly slow the recovery in the rest of the year, Duy said.
The travel and hospitality sectors were boosted by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rose during the second quarter. Redmond Airport reported a rebound of travelers to just below pre-pandemic levels, according to the quarterly report.
“The higher index numbers indicate the economy is improving,” Duy said. “It’s what we’d expect during an expansion, a rising or flat number. Compared to the second quarter 2020 when the economy felt the full weight of the pandemic, we’re looking at an index that shows recovered lost ground.”
However, much of the recovery depends on the pandemic. While initially tourists appeared to rush to make reservations and make up for canceled plans from 2020, there was indication of a softening in tourism activity due to a rise in the contagiousness of the delta variant currently circulating, Duy said.
“While we have seen some slowing down of total room nights sold towards the end of summer, it’s difficult to know whether it could be attributed to smoke from wildfires, recent surges in COVID-19 cases or just families getting ready for a return to school,”said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. “The positive news is that the average daily rate a room is selling for has been much higher, meaning local lodging establishments are hanging in there even with well -documented increased labor costs.
According to global data analytics firm STR, hotels in Bend experienced a 72% occupancy for the week of Aug. 22, a decline of 1% over pre-COVID-19 times.
“These higher rates also generate better than expected transient room tax for the city to reinvest.”
