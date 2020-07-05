First businesses were shuttered as a way to contain COVID-19. Two and a half months later the doors were peeled open a crack. And now business are open in all 36 counties, but with 6-foot physical distancing measures in place.
To beat the declines in business from pubs and draft sales, brewers beefed up their packaged products, eased off on the draft beer and got back to basics.
For Boneyard Beer, that meant canning beers for the first time ever and getting them to market on grocery shelves in under four weeks.
For Deschutes Brewery that meant going back to the basics, offering its tried and true brands.
And for Monkless Belgian Ales it was a hard pivot from focusing on its new pub on SW Industrial Way and draft sales to package sales.
“It’s hard to separate COVID-19 impacts from total market competitiveness,” said Bart Watson, chief economist for the Craft Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade association that supports small and independent American breweries. “All of craft brewing is challenged right now, and many small brewers are likely down even more since they don’t have any packaged sales to offset the loss of draft sales.”
Without draft sales of beer to restaurants and bars for two and a half months, many craft brewers are facing revenue losses of 20% to 30%, Watson said. In Central Oregon, with its 30 craft brewers, there’s a keen competition for brand recognition and shelf space.
If they don’t produce enough, the space goes to another brewery, said Tony Lawrence, Boneyard head brewer and co-founder.
“It’s a question of survival,” Lawrence said. “We were 100% a manufacturer and production brewery. Packaging was always on our to-do list, and we got comfortable. We never saw any reason to change.”
But this is a story of survival. Breweries are trying to adapt by hiring back the right amount of staff, producing the right mix of beer in packages and in draft form and implementing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“How long a business can operate under these new and different standards and be successful is anyone’s guess,” said Tony Roberts, Oregon Brewers Guild co-executive director. “Folks are doing their best right now. But the rain will come, or the snow, and businesses will be confined to indoor spaces.
“There will be creative solutions.”
At the start of the pandemic, when Gov. Kate Brown initiated her stay-at-home order, Deschutes Brewery employed 350 people. Only half of that workforce has been rehired, and that’s because the brewery’s two pubs, one in Portland and the other in Bend, are operating at a fraction of capacity, said Michael LaLonde, Deschutes Brewery CEO.
“For three months we did not have our pubs operating,” LaLonde said. “We didn’t have the bars and restaurants we could sell to, and that’s a big part of our business.”
Deschutes Brewery, which takes its name from the county where it was founded in 1988, had three full months where it cut back overhead to bare bones. During the worst of the shutdown, 45% of its business dried up, and all that was left was package sales.
“That’s why we had to make such an adjustment with our employees,” LaLonde said. “It was sad and emotional. But we had no choice. We wanted to make sure our employees would have a place to come back to.”
Draft beer is a moneymaker for breweries. No need for labels, packages and canners that are needed to package beer. Deschutes, which is now ranked No. 11 in terms of production in the U.S. craft brewing arena, according to the Brewers Association, is poised to outperform its revised revenue projections for the second quarter, LaLonde said.
What “we have found out with COVID-19 is that when people went shopping, they went for the brands they knew and trusted,” LaLonde said. “That’s when our core brands started performing. Customers are going back to the brands they already know and trust so they don’t have to spend a lot of time in the grocery store.”
These consumer trends also include purchasing larger amounts, he said.
Lawrence said he only has so much beer -making capacity and worries that the focus on the five core Boneyard brands means less focus on draft beer making. He is limited by a 50 -barrel system, so either he comes up short for cans or short for draft.
The only solution is to expand. But that investment in infrastructure carries huge risks for the 10 -year -old brewery.
“It’s a good problem to have, but it is a problem,” Lawrence said. “We don’t have the capacity to keep up with the demand.”
To meet the demand, Lawrence predicts he’ll have to pull products being distributed outside of Oregon.
Monkless Belgian Ales just opened its first pub eight months ago on SW Industrial Way. It poured in capital to renovate the space, said Robin Clement, a co-owner of Monkless. With nothing to compare its sales to, Clement said, before the pandemic 90% of the business was tied to draft sales and the pub, which earned the lion’s share of the brewery’s revenues.
In the six weeks since the May 15 reopening of businesses, Monkless’ revenues are pacing upwards, Clement said. They’re up because the restaurant has outdoor space.
“Our customers feel safer and not boxed in,” Clement said.
But what happens when the warm weather turns cold in the fall and open windows aren’t an option. Or what happens if the current spate of positive COVID-19 cases force Gov. Kate Brown to close businesses again like she did March 23, Clement questions.
“Social distancing isn’t going away,” she said. “We have to figure out a way to make this patio a year -round patio.
“I don’t know how many of us can survive another shut down. No one ever plans for a pandemic.”
