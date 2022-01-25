Attendees look over the many offerings at the Northwest Ag Show earlier this month. EO Media Events, the show organizers, have announce it will presents the Central Oregon Ag Show March 26-27 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond.
The first Central Oregon Ag Show will be March 26 and 27 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond.
The show is presented by Harvest Capital Company.
Major sponsors include Coastal Farm & Ranch, Midstate Kubota, WSR Insurance and Ed Staub and Sons Petroleum.
The show will include three buildings of exhibits and events in the Three Sisters Conference Center. As many as 150 exhibitors are expected to participate.
The show is a family friendly event with activities for participants of all ages.
There will be a Buckaroo Breakfast on Saturday. The show will include a working dog training demonstration by Clint Johnson and an antique tractor display.
It will be conducted in conjunction with the High Desert Stampede.
The show is owned by EO Media Events, a subsidiary of EO Media Group, and is produced by the Capital Press. The company also produces the Northwest Ag Show each January in Salem. EO Media Group is the parent company of The Bulletin.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.