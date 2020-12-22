The shockwaves from the pandemic continued to affect the recovery in November, which still showed more new jobs in Central Oregon than the month before, according to monthly employment numbers.
"We continued to add jobs in November, but that was before the freeze happened," said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. "As we headed to the colder months, the recovery slowed."
The unemployment rate in Deschutes County was 6.6% in November, down from 7.3% in October, according to Oregon Employment Department data. The county has recovered 9,250 jobs of the 15,340 that were lost early in the pandemic, about 60%, Runberg said.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate mirrored Deschutes at 6.6% in November, compared to 4.1% the same time the year before, according to the data. The county also has has recovered about 60% of the jobs lost due to COVID-19 closures.
In Crook County, the unemployment rate fell to 7.2%, down from 7.9% in October, but much higher than the 4.7% experienced in November 2019, according to the report. In all, Crook County has recovered 63% of the jobs lost due to the pandemic.
Runberg estimated the Central Oregon jobless rate will return to near normal levels by September.
