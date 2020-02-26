Central Oregon won't be immune if cases of COVID-19 coronavirus should emerge, but it certainly will be prepared, health officials say.
St. Charles Health System and other Central Oregon healthcare providers communicate regularly with health officials for daily updates issued by the Centers for Disease Control as it monitors the spread of the virus that began at the end of 2019 in Wuhan city in the province of Hubei, China. The virus has now infected more than 80,000 people around the globe and 57 in the United States, according to the latest report by the World Health Organization.
On Tuesday, the CDC warned communities that it was a question of when the virus might spread, not if. The COVID-19 is causing concern because it spreads rapidly, said Dr. Robert Pfister, St. Charles Health System chief safety and quality officer.
In Oregon, 70 people are being monitored because they may have been exposed to the virus but do not show symptoms, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. None of the people reside in Central Oregon.
"It doesn’t mean they were exposed or have symptoms," Emerson said. "We encourage self isolation. Most people do comply with that."
The virus can be spread by direct contact, Pfister said.
For example, if one person wipes their eye or nose, touches a door knob and another touches that door knob as well and wipes his or her eye or nose, they can contract the virus, Pfister said. In China, the virus appears to be affecting males over 65 who have a respiratory illnesses or other chronic illness like diabetes. There have not been many cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in children, he said.
"In China, this strain of coronavirus has an observed mortality rate of about 2% but outside of China, the observed mortality is closer to 0.7%”, Pfister said.
Other medical facilities too are taking steps to prepare for when the virus penetrates Oregon's borders.
“At present we believe that Mosaic Medical is appropriately prepared in terms of staffing and supplies should there be an outbreak of coronavirus in Central Oregon,” said Richard Bennett, Mosaic Medical chief clinical integration officer. “Future adjustments to staffing, supplies, etc. will be considered and implemented as necessary.”
The CDC is sending out coronavirus testing kits to some medical facilities around the state, but at the moment the only time a patient is tested is if the patient has been exposed to a region where the virus is spreading: China, Italy and Iran.
Masks are not needed in the United States, according to the CDC. Yet, several stores around Bend were sold out of surgical masks. That's partly because some of the masks are made in China and the supply chain has been disrupted by the virus, Emerson said.
"In the United States it's still a low risk situation," Emerson said. "There are no confirmed cases in Oregon and no community spreading in the United States."
There are two common types of masks, Pfister said. One, called N95, is often used because it filters out 95% of the tiny airborne particles. N95 masks provide incredibly efficient filtration of airborne particles.
Surgical masks will keep the patient from spreading germs, but won't protect the patient from getting the COVID-19 coronavirus because they're not tightly fitted.
"The leadership here is unified," Pfister said. "We’ve been on this incredibly early. It will get here."
At St. Charles, which has hospitals in Bend, Madras, Redmond and Prineville, more than 10,000 masks are stockpiled. Pfister can tick off on his fingers how many isolation rooms are available in the event of an outbreak: 29 rooms in Bend that are negative pressure rooms, 13 in Redmond, 2 in Prineville and 4 in Madras.
"We've activated an incident command system that is up and running," Emerson said. " That allows us to be more nimble if this becomes larger.
"We’re trying to quell public panic and keep people realistic."
