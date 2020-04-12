Since COVID-19 came crashing into our lives, chambers of commerce, economic and workforce organizations, CPAs, banks, landlords and economists have been the receivers and senders of the sobering news of struggling businesses and the unemployed. There are a lot of people not sleeping at night, trying to puzzle through how to find funding, change business models and look for ways to keep the workforce employed.
But in bleak times, Central Oregon’s businesses have long learned to be resilient. Takeout is now the norm for your favorite restaurant where you used to eat a leisurely meal with friends. Your exercise coach is now your online Zoom trainer. Company meetings reveal the inner sanctum of your employees’ home offices or dining room tables, complete with barking dogs, children asking for lunch and any number of disruptions. People and businesses are finding paths through stay-at-home restrictions.
The path forward should have a plan. Tony Abena, the operating partner of Seven Peaks Ventures based in Bend and Executive in Residence at the services giant Deloitte, recently shared some planning tips for businesses navigating the coronavirus economy:
• Revenue and cash fall faster than expenses, so adjust sales and revenue forecasts to account for customers’ “new normal” spending habits.
• Rewrite your marketing playbook using cost-effective and targeted tools, and focus spending on what is critical to your ability to find and secure new and existing customers.
• Review what you need to start doing, and what to stop doing, then make necessary changes.
• Reposition and reconfigure your product or service to be unique, repeatable and profitable.
• Train and communicate to your employees the need to win “the battle” right in front of them, versus career development and longer-term goals
•Overcommunicate with your employees, prospects and customers: Ask for their feedback on how and what you are doing to create and sustain trust and deliver value
• Take action now, but be driven by both purpose and compassion, as this is a difficult time for all of us
After form ing a new plan, it is critical to find enough cash to make it through the next few months. The cost of labor, rent and supplies requires money to weather the storm. There is a lot of it out there, but likely the demand is larger than the supply. The new Federal CARES Act amassed $350 billion under the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses under 500 employees. It is being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and it helps your chances of getting some of it when you have an existing relationship with your bank. If you’ve not already applied, do it now.
The Small Business Administration also has loans for “economic disasters.” These are low-interest loans with a $10,000 advance that is essentially a grant. Oregon is concentrating on funding unemployment claims, but there are private funds for businesses available as well from nonprofits like the Oregon Community Foundation, and more. If you need help sorting through which source makes more sense for your business, contact the Central Oregon Small Business Development Council.
All of these sources can be found in one regional website, centraloregonsos.com. It was developed to simplify looking for funding if you are an employer and finding information on unemployment and other resources if you have lost your job. The site has information on community efforts for child care, health alerts and how to support nonprofits doing good work for those in need.
There are also other resources to support local efforts to help businesses raise cash. A new direct consumer-to-business website called SOSBend.com was designed by a group of local venture investors, software gurus, marketeers and other good folk to enable customers to purchase future credit at their favorite Bend businesses. It is adding businesses to the site this week and will continue to grow as more join. If you have a business in Bend and want to connect with consumers to purchase future goods and services, this is a great tool. Designers of the site are hoping to tailor it to make their concept a tool that can be tailored to any city or area that wants to connect consumers to local businesses.
If you want to help support the economy but prefer others to identify and distribute your contributions to businesses, consider investing in the Oregon Community Foundation’s Small Business Stabilization Fund. They work with community intermediaries to get funds out to struggling employers.
With a concrete plan and cash, businesses will come out of this experience changed. Bend is resilient, innovative and a place where you can still count on support. We will get through this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.