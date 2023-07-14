Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. opens its third Central Oregon pub on July 19, on Bend's east side.
Located at the southwest corner of Reed Market Road and 27th Street, the not-for-profit pub will be home to the first rooftop full-service bar in the city. When weather gets colder, heaters will be set up and the snow will be cleared.
The 5,000-square-foot space will also have a total of 26 taps between the two bars — 16 at the downstairs bar and 10 at the rooftop bar.
"We're looking forward to it," said Andy Rhine, general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing. "I think we learned through COVID that people really enjoy eating and being outside. We're trying to take advantage of that."
Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m. marks the soft opening for the restaurant and bar, with limited menu items. Less than a week later the pub will operate at full hours for the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 24. There will be a ribbon cutting and a full menu.
An official grand opening celebration will be Aug. 11-13.
"We'll have several local vendors there, live music and more," Rhine said. "It should be a great evening."
The pub was made to be family friendly with a full-service restaurant and design inspiration for an open, airy, and welcoming feel, according to a press release from Cascade Lakes.
A painted mural of Central Oregon's mountain scene hangs on a wall in the dining area alongside a roll-top garage door. It opens to a downstairs patio and greenscape, family and dog friendly, with a small live music stage.
Rhine believes these amenities make it a perfect place for the community to host fundraisers and local events.
"My family and I have been longtime residents of the east side in Bend and this is something that we've been wanting to do for a long time," Rhine said. "We're looking forward to connecting and welcoming the east Bend community to our pub."
