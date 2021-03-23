Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. hadn’t changed its look much since 2004.
It had the same logo. Largely the same beer options. And the same vibe at its Chandler Avenue pub in southwest Bend.
When the governor issued her second shut down order in November to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Andy Rhine and his family, who purchased the brewery in 2018, used the down time to revamp, relaunch and remodel the brewery. They reopened on Friday.
The brewery now sports a more modern remodeled look, a revamped menu and different beer options. Rhine would not disclose how much was invested in the rebranding of the brew pub.
Craft breweries often will rebrand or create new beers. Smaller brewing systems allow for such innovation, and using the disruption caused by the pandemic as a positive in their business is something that other brewers have done as well, said Bart Watson, Brewers Association chief economist. Craft breweries that have the financial resources are using this disruption from the pandemic to reinvest and reinvent, said Watson, whose association is based in Colorado.
“Brand and concept refreshes are a constant in the beer business,” Watson said. “Without having hard stats, I think we’re seeing a bit more right now, but some might be due to increasing competitiveness.”
In 2019, the most current year data are available, there were 8,386 craft brewers nationwide, compared with 1,653 craft brewers in 2009, according to the Brewers Association. In Oregon, there were 311 craft breweries in 2019, compared with 124 in 2011, according to data provided by the Brewers Association.
Craft beer production grew 3.6% in 2019, but beer production overall declined 1.6% as many found a plethora of alcohol options competing in the arena.
At Cascade Lakes, Rhine said, “We got excited by the opportunity. We elevated the look. The remodel is more of a modern Aspen-ski design and feel. We wanted to get back on the radar of our customers.”
There also are more outdoor fire pits and outdoor seating, Rhine said. The ski gondola is still there, too.
With the help of Ryan Schmiege, a former assistant brewmaster at Deschutes Brewery, Cascade Lakes worked to elevate the quality and diversification of the beer. The brewery also is expanding its offerings to include barrel-aged beers, cider and hard seltzer, said Rhine.
The Rhine family purchased the brewery from Rick Orazetti and Doug and Ron Kutella. Chris Justema, who was part of the previous ownership, was initially retained as a shareholder of the company, Rhine said. The company now, however, is solely owned by the family.
A Bend High School graduate, Rhine said the entire family is involved and many are moving back to Bend.
Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is among the oldest Central Oregon breweries, having been founded in Redmond in 1994. The company operates two brewpubs, one in Bend and another in Redmond. Its beer is brewed in a 25-barrel system in Redmond.
Among the big changes in the beer-making arena is the growth of new beers that Cascade Lakes is now producing, Rhine said. Typically it would make three to five new beers, but now it’s more than 25, Rhine said. Executive chef Jeff Kelly was hired and has revamped the menu, Rhine said.
The brewery owners wanted to create a new memorable experience from the beer to the pub’s ambiance.
“We wanted to celebrate Central Oregon,” Rhine said. “So, now you’ll see a Cascade Lakes mural on the wall.”
