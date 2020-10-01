The sale of a Bend edible cannabis firm has been finalized more than a year after the initial announcement by Slang Worldwide Inc., a Canadian cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company.
Lunchbox Alchemy founded in Bend in 2014, has a 62% penetration rate in Oregon. Slang has said it will leverage Lunchbox Alchemy's distribution infrastructure, experience and market position in Oregon, according to a company statement.
Under the terms of the sale, Slang issued 23.9 million restricted voting shares to the former owners of the privately held edible firm. Slang specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven companies.
