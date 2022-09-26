BIZ-CPT-AIRSHIELD-GET (copy)

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer walks past an airline passenger in Colorado in April.  The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19.

Transport Canada said the existing rules for masks will come off Oct. 1

