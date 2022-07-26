Brian DeBels

Brian DeBels, ASI Senior Advisor / Director of Investments

What if you learned that over the next five years that stocks would provide a return of 71%? Because of compounding, that’s an average return of 11.31% per year. How would that make you feel? Would you be happy with that return?

Well, as of June 30, 2022, that is what U.S. stocks, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, have returned over the last five years. This calculation includes the bear market, defined as the market declining by 20% or more, that we’re currently experiencing.

 At ASI Wealth Management, Brian DeBels is passionate about combining asset research with connecting the dots between portfolios and life, especially how life can impact portfolios. In addition to his research work, Brian enjoys collaborating with clients and considers that time the most rewarding part of the job.

