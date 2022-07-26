What if you learned that over the next five years that stocks would provide a return of 71%? Because of compounding, that’s an average return of 11.31% per year. How would that make you feel? Would you be happy with that return?
Well, as of June 30, 2022, that is what U.S. stocks, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, have returned over the last five years. This calculation includes the bear market, defined as the market declining by 20% or more, that we’re currently experiencing.
Does that surprise you? Does that change your current perspective of investing in stocks?
Of course, we don’t know what the markets will do in the future. But it’s important to not lose focus on the potential return from stocks in a diversified portfolio, even when stocks are performing poorly.
The markets are constantly adjusting to new information; some good, some bad. But it is due to these very adjustments (or market volatility), that investors expect, and have achieved, higher returns in stocks and bonds relative to cash.
This is referred to as market premiums, and it is important to remain disciplined to attain these premiums. We must remain invested when many investors bail during times of volatility. Instead of selling out of assets when they are down, investors should look at these moments as an opportunity to rebalance their portfolio. Sell assets that are high and buy assets that are low.
With matters close to our hearts, most of us tend to get emotional — in good times, and in bad. When it comes to our financial future, and the impact it has on our lives, many investors also get emotional.
To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with getting emotional about portfolio returns. It’s how we react to those emotions that matters most. We could fall victim to recency bias by only looking at the most recent performance of our assets, such as the last six months.
Or we could consider returns of the last several years before making investment decisions and judgements. In our assessment, the average investor makes emotional decisions based on recent returns, thinking they can pick the right time to get out of the market and the right time to get back in. This behavior may detract from their financial future.
According to a study conducted by Dalbar Inc., the average investor achieved an annualized return of 3.6% over the 20-year period ending Dec. 31, 2021. The return of the S&P 500 over the same period was 9.5%, and the return of a globally diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds (60% stocks/40% bonds) returned 7.4%.
This data reminds us of a quote from Peter Lynch, the legendary investor who managed Fidelity’s Magellan Fund for 13 years. He said, “Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.”
