An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Mosquito Fire as smoke fills the sky above Foresthill, California, on Sept. 7. The U.S. Forest Service has started a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire and seized equipment belonging to PG&E, according to the utility.

 Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee

PG&E Corp. recorded a $100 million third-quarter charge for a California wildfire that its equipment may have sparked last month in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

California's biggest utility said the costs of the Mosquito Fire should be largely offset by insurance and other rate recoveries, according to a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Federal officials have initiated a criminal investigation into PG&E's role in the fire, which burned 76,788 acres and destroyed 78 structures.

