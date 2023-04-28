Butler Market Deli & Gas on U.S. Highway 97 south has been fined $11,797 for failing to comply with environmental and safety regulations for underground storage tanks by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The civil fine was issued for violations for failing to inspect underground storage tanks, according to the notice sent to the owners. At the time the moderate and minor violations were discovered on Oct. 26, the underground storage tank had 16,000 gallons of gasoline. The tanks were installed in 2016.
The citation states the owners did not include a method of leak detection, nor provide for monitoring and testing, and leak detection in the containment and transition in the underground collection site.
There are reasons that records of inspections and test spill equipment need to be maintained, according to the department’s letter.
“If a leak goes unnoticed due to unmaintained release detection equipment, the leaking fuel can have harmful effects on the environment or human health,” according to the notice of violation letter sent to the station owner. “Conducting monthly inspections and keeping required records is necessary to ensure that the spill prevention and release detection equipment for the underground storage tank is working properly.”
The owners of the convenience gas station have 20 days from the date of the receipt of the letter dated March 21. No appeal has been filed yet, according to the department. The station is working toward compliance and a meeting has been scheduled, according to the department.
Co-owner Jassey Uppal said the violations have been addressed by the landowner. The violations stemmed from a lack of knowledge of who was responsible for the inspections and record keeping, Uppal said.
“It’s all fixed,” Uppal said. “We had no idea that we needed to do all this.”
The station has been at that location for a while, she said.
The notice also required the owners to install sensors for piping release detection in the containment and storage area. The owners have 90 days from the date of notice to supply proof of compliance to the department, which will reduce the citation amount by about half, according to the notice.
