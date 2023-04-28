Consumer Prices (copy)
AP file

Butler Market Deli & Gas on U.S. Highway 97 south has been fined $11,797 for failing to comply with environmental and safety regulations for underground storage tanks by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The civil fine was issued for violations for failing to inspect underground storage tanks, according to the notice sent to the owners. At the time the moderate and minor violations were discovered on Oct. 26, the underground storage tank had 16,000 gallons of gasoline. The tanks were installed in 2016.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.