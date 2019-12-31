The coming year looks to be as economically robust as it was in 2019, according to a regional economist.

“I don’t see any reason why 2020 wouldn’t look a heck of a lot like 2019 did for us in Central Oregon,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “We’re in a great place. Early in 2019 there was a lot of recession fear out there, but just because this is the longest expansion in U.S. history and in Central Oregon, it doesn’t mean it has to die of old age. Even if our growth slows, there’s nothing we should be concerned about.”

As the year shuts the door on 2019, The Bulletin spotlights the top business stories of the year:

The most read Central Oregon business story was about developers planning to add 5% more housing units in east and west Bend.

Brooks Resources revealed a planned community that included 650 single-family homes, townhomes, cottages and apartments on 245 acres west of NorthWest Crossing. Similarly, Pahlisch Homes planned to file a master plan with the city for about 175 acres northeast of Deschutes Market and Butler Market roads that would contain 1,100 houses, townhouses and apartments.

Both projects proposed more housing units than any other plan submitted to the city since 2012.

Despite that cheery economic note, two locally founded businesses, Deschutes Brewery and Humm Kombucha, pulled plans for expansion of their plants to Roanoke, Virginia.

Citing intense craft beer competition, Deschutes Brewery, the nation’s 10th largest brewery in terms of sales volume, informed Roanoke officials in March that it would not meet its deadlines for building its second production facility. However, the company decided to purchase the parcel in Roanoke for $3.2 million and waive the offered tax incentives.

In 2016, Deschutes said it would build a $95 million facility employing 100 people on a 49-acre site. Deschutes had planned to break ground by June, start brewing test batches in 2020 and begin shipping from the facility by 2021. But in April 2018, Deschutes waived about $4.2 million in government incentives in exchange for flexibility.

Several months later, Humm Kombucha canceled its plans to open a second production plant, also in Roanoke. Changes to the company’s Bend production facility made it more efficient over the past year combined with the supply chains improvement eliminated the need for the expansion, the company said.

Humm had agreed in 2017 to purchase 12 acres from Roanoke to build a 100,000-square-foot production facility.

Chick-fil-A Inc. broke ground at the Robal Road Village on U.S. Highway 97 with plans to open in the coming year. The restaurant had been anticipated since 2016. Few details were available from the company.

Despite a lot of interest from homebuyers, Mission Statement Homes went out of business in June after completing six home sites at Pronghorn by Taylor Wolf’s NWB Builders. The company started work on at least eight jobs in Pronghorn, according to information at the Deschutes County building permits and undertook a $2.26 million custom home in Broken Top, a gated golf course community in Bend.

Six home sites at Pronghorn were not completed when the company closed, according to notices filed with Deschutes County.

Also of note, Silver Moon Brewing closed for 21 days this fall because of alcohol license violations by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The fine stemmed from the brewery’s failure to obtain permits to serve beer from the temporary location at The Pavilion during curling and hockey season. The closure affected the Greenwood Avenue brewpub, but not the Redmond production facility.

On a positive note was the announcement that employee-owned WinCo Foods LLC would open in the now-shuttered Shopko center in northeast Bend. While no date has been set on the opening, it’s expected to open in spring or summer.

The Boise-based supermarket has signed a lease for the 106,216-square-foot building that had housed Shopko at 60 NE Bend River Mall Ave. That signing caused Bend’s retail vacancy rate to fall dramatically in the third quarter to 3.3%, compared to 5.39% vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2019, according to Compass Commercial Real Estate Services.

Green Bay, Wisconsin,-based Shopko announced earlier in 2019 that it would close its Bend location after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after 57 years in business.

A Bend startup, Dutchie, an online cannabis ordering platform, raised $18 million in investment funds. Some of the investors were celebrities like venture capital firms backed by rapper Snoop Dogg and Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kevin Durant. Other investors include founders of other tech companies like Shutterstock and DoorDash.

Dutchie allows people to buy cannabis products online at participating dispensaries for pickup or delivery.

Due to the current CBD craze, the cultivation of industrial hemp, which is used for CBD, was poised to become a $1 billion industry in Oregon. And Deschutes County was the third largest hemp growing county in the state. Jackson and Josephine counties in southwest Oregon dedicated the most amount of acreage to the crop, according to Oregon Department of Agriculture data.

As marijuana prices fell last year, some cannabis farmers found it more profitable to switch from growing marijuana to industrial hemp. The growth in the industry was sparked, in part, by the U.S. Congress removing hemp from the controlled substance list.

Industrial hemp and cannabis plants look the same but are different in the production of THC, the psychoactive aspect of marijuana that makes people feel high. CBD, which can come from marijuana plants or industrial hemp, contains less than 0.3 percent THC.

There were 76 industrial hemp farms registered in Deschutes County this spring, compared with 139 in Jackson and 85 in Josephine counties. Oregon ranked third, behind Montana and Colorado, in acreage dedicated to industrial hemp, according to New Frontier Data, a Washington, D.C., cannabis analytics firm.

Just before the close of 2019, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Central Oregon mainstay founded in 1952 in Prineville, stated it is considering selling its business. Les Schwab, a pillar in a community, has made donations to community groups and contributed by employing more than 7,000 people at its 492 locations in 10 states, including Washington, Oregon and California.

About 1,080 people are employed in the regional operations of the company, according to Economic Development for Central Oregon’s annual 50 largest private employers list.

In 2018 the company reported $1.8 billion in revenue. Bloomberg News estimated the company could sell for $3 billion. Founder Les Schwab started the company with $11,000 in 1952, when the Bend native purchased OK Rubber Welders in Prineville and changed the name to Les Schwab Tire Centers four years later.