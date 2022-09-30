By SUZANNE ROIG • The Bulletin
One Bend business connects cannabis companies with service providers like accountants, security, surveillance and insurance.
Another Bend business has found a way to make coffee and CBD taste good together and put it in the hands of mainstream grocery outlets.
Both businesses, Cannecht and Altitude Functional Beverages, are among 10 semifinalists in the growth stage of the Bend Venture Conference competition. They are vying for a chance of up to $2.5 million at the conference on Oct. 20-21. The semifinalists have one more round of cuts before qualifying to present at this year’s conference.
This year, 60 companies applied to the conference, said Deanne Buck, Economic Development for Central Oregon venture catalyst director.
Since 2007, the venture conference has invested $3.2 million in 28 companies that are in their growth stage. The venture conference has three categories, growth, early and impact stage. Hosted by the Economic Development for Central Oregon, the conference has funded more than $10 million for 45 companies during the past five years.
“The 2022 cohort of applicants range form high-growth tech to innovative consumer product companies that sell goods around the country and the globe,” Buck said in an email. “The Bend Venture Conference provides a high-touch collaborative approach for our applicants that ensures a lasting relationship between the companies and Central Oregon.”
Companies in the growth-stage competition need to have proven concepts, generated initial revenue and be prepared to scale their businesses with investment, according to the venture conference website.
If selected as a finalist, the app builder, Cannecht, plans to expand its network and meet an aggressive marketing plan for 2023.
“If we win, we’ll use the winnings to help us with our aggressive marketing plan for 2023,” said Peter Crawford, Cannecht CEO. “Cannecht is designed to match qualified service providers with cannabis operators.”
At Altitude Functional Beverages, Thomas Angel and co-founder and wife Laura Melgarejo-Silva, plan to take their CBD beverage business to more stores across the country. Until now, the business has been self-funded, Angel said. Earning a place on the Bend Venture Capital stage will enable the company to meet its funding goal of $2 million that will enable it to reach its goal of getting its products in 10,000 stores.
“It would be a major investment for us,” Angel said. “It will enable us to go from niche startup to a household name.”
Making Connections
Cannecht grew out of Crawford’s software background and his work at a Bend edible cannabis firm in 2020. He was constantly trying to find businesses that could operate in the cannabis space legally given that recreational marijuana is legal in 15 states but is still considered a Class A drug by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. Because cannabis is illegal federally, the industry has had difficulty banking and doing business with national companies.
“The simple notion of finding a great business partner without spending days on end comparing and contrasting has always been present in all industries, let alone a new one like cannabis,” Crawford said.
Cannecht has 150 providers on its network and 60 operators, Crawford said. The way it works is a cannabis operator posts a need on the site and the program finds service providers that match those needs, he said. Service providers pay a fee to be in the network.
“We have been focused on understanding the challenges that the operations and service providers have had meeting each other and doing business together,” Crawford said. “We are out of the gate and we’re pushing to onboard service providers and operations and then earn a bit of visibility through the conference and other events we attend.”
The goal is to have 1,000 providers and 5,000 cannabis operators in its second year. Crawford said. Once the cannabis space is covered, Crawford and his team hope to expand the concept to other industries, like beer and wine and health care, he said.
Raising a glass
After the pandemic hit and shut down travel, Altitude Functional Beverages became an inkling of an idea. At the time, Angel and Melgarejo-Silva couldn’t return to China where they had lived and worked.
Just a little stressed by the pandemic and the changes they were embarking upon, they stumbled upon CBD.
“We had no idea what it was,” Angel said. “Our friends and family started talking about it and taking it. We decided to explore it in a beverage and maintain it as a routine.”
Coffee seemed the perfect place for it, since the couple drink coffee every day, but it didn’t taste great dumped into black coffee.
But it wasn’t until the couple decided to put down roots in Bend that their coffee concoction became a business, Angel said. “We went to Bend and poked around the beverage space and what we learned early on is that people here are very generous with their time,” he said. “It took a lot of trial and error.”
The first product run was in 2020 and they hand-canned 3,000 cans of Altitude Functional Beverage, a coffee latte drink infused with CBD. The couple talked to retailers, asked for shelf space and worked on making the product more shelf stable.
The company also has been developing a series of white tea drinks that are not alcoholic but offer relaxation and calmness with CBD and other properties.
In May 2021, the company next canned 12,000 coffee drinks, but this time it came from a production facility in the Midwest. The company kept working at getting its product distributed in a network of stores outside of Bend. The break came in March when Altitude Functional connected with a large distributor. Three of the company’s latte drinks were selected by Sprouts grocery store to put in 162 stores in nine states.
“It was huge for us,” Angel said. “We’re a little business in Bend. It was good validation. This will help us grow and it has presented a major shift for our business.”
It’s also forced the self-funded business to seek outside investors, which brings them to the semi-finalist position at the Bend Venture Conference, Angel said.
“The whole process of fundraising, is constantly thinking about how to position your brand, how to get exposure,” Angel said. “The conference is an opportunity for us to get exposure.”
