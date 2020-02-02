Child care in Deschutes County has become such an acute issue that it is making it difficult for companies to recruit new workers and retain the ones already employed.
Last week, St. Charles Health System, the largest employer in the county, released the results of a survey it completed in December showing 16.5% of its employees who responded would use an on-site child care center. And 75% said they would use an on-site facility as backup child care.
With women accounting for slightly more than half of the U.S. workforce, access to child care isn’t just a family issue, it’s an economic issue.
“It’s a business issue, as well,” said Ryan Combellick, Hydro Flask senior human resources generalist. Businesses want the largest pool of qualified individuals, but if you’re eliminating part of that workforce, then it’s challenging.”
There are about 3,000 families in need of child care in Deschutes County, and many of them have been on a wait-list for at least a year, said Megan Norris, Central Oregon Child Care accelerator.
It’s gotten so dire that some parents are trying to secure child care even before they get pregnant.
To put the child care desert in perspective in Deschutes County, there is one child care slot for every nine children ages 0-2 and one slot for every four children ages 3-5, said Megan Pratt, Oregon State University assistant professor and coordinator of the Oregon Child Care Research Partnership.
And Deschutes County isn’t alone, according to her 2018 study.
Not only is there not enough child care, it’s hard to find quality, licensed care and it is expensive, often costing more than a $1,000 a month. Families struggling to secure child care often have to stitch together care that is sometimes provided by neighbors, relatives, friends, all of whom are not licensed. Some families share the cost of a nanny and others opt to stay home and leave the workforce.
“It is very much a challenge for our community and our business community specifically,” Combellick said. “When we look to recruit new talent for our organization, there’s a couple of things that they look closely at: the first is housing, the second is where they are going to get quality child care.”
Companies seek solutions
Corporations like Patagonia and Nike have on-site child care, but they’re the exception, not the norm. Roughly 7% of the U.S. employers provide day care, according to a study of employers by the Society for Human Resource Management.
The city of Bend and businesses recognizing this is a critical issue have banded together with the Chamber of Commerce and hired Norris to connect employers, the public and investors to come up with solutions. The top ones are creating a child care pilot program, creating 1,000 new child care spots, developing a bank of properties for providers, and reducing rates from contractors and builders to reduce start-up costs for licensed facilities in town.
“The lack of child care has a major impact on our labor supply, which is far more poignant today with our low unemployment and high demand for workers,” said Damon Runberg, Central Oregon regional economist for the Employment Department. “We continue to see some folks sitting on the labor market sidelines due to child care, transportation, health, etc. If those constraints were addressed then we would see the pool of labor that businesses can access be notably larger.”
A parent’s nightmare
Two years ago, when Cady-Mae Koon was struggling to find child care for her son, she was close to quitting her job in education because no one would take her infant.
Even before he was born, she called 44 child care centers. She asked coworkers with stay-at-home spouses if they would watch her son. She tried to tap into a nanny share situations. She made lists and spread sheets. She called monthly asking what her status was on the wait lists.
The 31-year-old Bend resident never seemed to get to the top of the list.
“I would ask any one I knew if they had connections,” Koon said. “I’d tour places and they would tell me they don’t take kids under 2 1/2. I probably cried about it once a week.”
Eventually, she found a former high school friend who was staying home with her own child. That lasted six months. She found a licensed facility, but that didn’t last either. Each time, she paid about $1,000 a month for care.
Then she met a woman who helped her and now her son is in a curriculum-based day care center in Bend.
“We had even considered traveling to Redmond for child care, even though both my husband and I work in Bend,” Koon said. “I hope that a company in Bend soon establishes on-site child care so other companies will follow.”
Companies pitching in
More companies don’t have on-site care, Combellick said, because it’s a question of scale.
“A small and mid-sized business in Central Oregon doesn’t have the expertise to run their own child care center,” Combellick said. “Companies want to pair up or team with others who are experts.”
St. Charles is in the preliminary stages of evaluating cost and benefits of building an on-site child care center in light of the survey results, said Rebecca Berry, vice president of human resources at St. Charles Health System. The hospital has asked KinderCare to complete a business proposal cost.
An on-site child care facility would help parents who work 24/7 and need non-traditional hours for child care, Berry said.
“It’s in the early states. It will take all of us to work on this to solve the problem at hand,” Berry said. “This could put a dent in the need, but not get us to the finish line.”
Combellick said it’s good that the community and businesses are talking about this issue now, not just leaving it to families to figure out.
“The challenge we face in Central Oregon is a big one, but it’s great that so many are thinking about it and trying effect change,” he said.
Catherine O’Rourke, who had her son in November, would appreciate a child care center that was affordable and on site. A nurse at St. Charles Health System, O’Rourke, 27, lives in La Pine and works 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She started looking for child care when she was three months pregnant. Her child care odyssey was much the same as Koon’s. She called day care centers. She checked on the price of a nanny. Nothing was available, and certainly nothing that she could afford.
Being a millennial, she turned to social media. A former nanny of several physicians at the hospital responded that she’d watch O’Rourke’s child because she was home watching her own child. In all, her search lasted 10 months. She returns to work this month.
“I’m so fortunate,” O’Rourke said.
