While customers socially distanced at Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie throughout the warm summer months, co-owner Robin Clement knew she had to prepare for winter. The large patio overlooking the Deschutes River was open on three sides, providing a great flow of fresh air that made customers feel comfortable with dining-in. And while it’s popular with customers and has heating lamps, once the weather turns frosty, the brewery thought guests are not going to want to sit and sip a cold brew in the cold air.
So the owners decided to invest in plastic sheeting that can be zipped open and closed to adjust to varying temperatures and meet the health mandates outlined in Phase 2 by Gov. Kate Brown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Dealing with socially distanced seating during the winter has been on the forefront of our minds since midsummer when it appeared that the new mandates were not going away anytime soon, even if the virus receded,” Clement said.
Since the start of the pandemic, businesses — from bars to gyms — have had to operate under a myriad of rules that are designed to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus by maintaining physical distance, limiting the number of people in an establishment and requiring face coverings.
“Our primary focus when it comes to the pandemic is slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state, and to bring down our infection rates so that more Oregon students can go back to school for in-person instruction and that businesses can continue to operate safely,” said Charles Boyle, deputy communications director for the governor.
Under the state’s Phase 2 guidance, bars and restaurants can allow customers to consume on-site food and drink as long as there is no more than 250 customers and workers indoors and outdoors, tables need to be at least 6-feet apart, limit parties to 10 or fewer people, and outdoor seating can have a temporary or fixed cover as long as at least 75% of the square footage of its sides open for airflow.
The Athletic Club of Bend’s website allows members to see before going what the occupancy is.
Kip Heilman, club general manager, said that’s important now that the weather has turned cooler and more members are coming by. Because of the state guidance regarding capacity, no more than 100 members can attend at a time.
“However with 135,000 square feet, we can do a great job of social distancing,” Heilman said in an email.
This summer, despite statements issued by Bend city councilors urging visitors to stay away, hotels and vacation rentals were at or near pre-pandemic levels. While the number of visitors coming to Bend was unaffected by the pandemic, the amount they spent was lower, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
“People were here,” Runberg said. “The data show that we had an all-time high number of people here this summer, but our hotel occupancy was down. There were winners and losers.”
Like Monkless, Silver Moon Brewing has been preparing for winter as well, said James Watts, owner of the brewery on NE Greenwood Avenue.
Throughout the busy summer, customers were seated and served outside, but over the next couple of weeks, they’ll have the option of sitting indoors in the pub or outside on the rear patio, Watts said.
“We’re giving people options of remaining outside or coming inside,” Watts said. “We’ve got fire pits going and adding some new ones and we’ve winterized the patio.”
The situation is the same at Deschutes Brewery’s downtown Bend pub. There the brewery has set up tents. Outdoor seating makes up 40% of the businesses at its Bend pub over the summer and its indoor seating is limited to 100 people, said Erin Rankin, Deschutes Brewery marketing communications specialist.
But when the weather turns cooler, Deschutes is still weighing options, Rankin said. If the outdoor seating area gets enclosed, it would count toward the 100-person maximum required under the Phase 2 guidelines.
“We’re not sure how guests will feel sitting outside as the weather turns and temps drop,” Rankin said. “We’re not sure what our outdoor space will look like this winter or if we’ll have any at all.”
Clement said she feels fortunate that Monkless has outdoor space that can accommodate more seating while keeping to the guidelines. As a new brewpub — it opened less than a year ago — Clement said business has not slowed much at Monkless’ brewpub on SW Industrial Way after the Labor Day weekend.
“It helps customers feel comfortable,” Clement said. “We’re fortunate to be in the space we’re in.”
