Bucking trends seen in most other economic sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, marijuana sales continued to surge in June in both Oregon and Deschutes County.
The county broke another record last month: In June, the county’s stores and dispensaries sold more marijuana than ever before, totaling nearly $5 million across all product types. That’s an increase of just under 1% from the previous month
Cannabis flower sales alone accounted for $2.68 million of the county’s sales last month, also a new record for a single month. That’s compared to $1.86 million in June 2019, according to the OLCC data.
The trends track statewide, too, which hit more than $100 million in sales for only the second time ever in June.
“Business has been booming,” said Fernando Teson, a manager at the Cannabend dispensary in Bend.
The increase is due in part to the pandemic — with more time at home, people have more time to recreate and experiment with cannabis, Teson says.
There’s also the “Bend summer surge” that stores experience every year, Teson says. This year, though, he’s seen fewer customers from out of town in the store and more locals stocking up.
“For some people it could be as simple as, ‘I don’t want to come into town once a week,’” Teson said. Instead, he’s noticed that people come in less frequently but stock up for longer periods of time.
Sales of edibles hit a record last month, too, totaling around $595,000
Throughout the pandemic, people have been buying more edibles as an alternative to smoking since COVID-19 impacts the respiratory system, Teson said.
Sunriver’s Cannabis Nation saw a spike in sales at the beginning of the pandemic, as did most stores across the state. That hasn’t died away yet, according to Jenny Mueller, the store’s general manager.
“Fourth of July was insane,” Mueller said.
There, Mueller hasn’t noticed the changes in customers as Teson did. Instead, she noted that the store is actually seeing more tourists this summer than last, and that more of them are coming from inside the U.S.
She expects a slowdown in the fall when tourist season ends and COVID-19’s economic impacts are most felt, but until then, her store is still riding the summer wave.
“You hear so much about how the economy is going to be affected by (the pandemic),” Mueller said. “We have not been negatively impacted whatsoever.”
