Business people on the move

Renee Mansour has joined Minuteman Press franchise Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle club for yearly gross sales of at least $1 million. Mansour has been a franchisee in Bend since 2015.
Rudy Dory, Newport Market’s executive chairman, has been recognized by the National Grocers Association. He was awarded the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, which is given each year to recognize independent grocers.
Dan Kemp, a Compass Commercial partner, earned the Top Producer title for the third year in a row at the company’s February meeting.
Keith Petersen, a Century 21 Lifestyles Realty agent in Sunriver, was recognized for being the No. 1 producer by sales production and closings.
David Rosell, Rosell Wealth Management president, has released a podcast “Recession-Proof Retirement.”
Joshua Hedrick, has been named executive chef of Sunriver Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.