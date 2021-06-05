Cristina Lamoureux was hired by SELCO Community Credit Union as vice president, cash management officer for its Commercial & Business Banking division. Lamoureux will oversee and help expand the credit union’s cash management program, from sales and service to commercialization of new products from the Old Mill branch in Bend.
Terry Skjersaa, principal broker with the Skjersaa Group, which operates in partnership with Duke Warner Realty, has been named secretary and treasurer of the newly formed board of directors serving local nonprofit Furnish Hope.
Becker Capital, a financial company in Seattle and Portland, has opened an office in Bend on NW Bond Street. It has hired Sharon Gueck, who has 27 years experience, to head the office.
