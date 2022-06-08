Business people on the move

Trevor Campbell has been named partner at the Bend accounting firm of Kernutt Stokes. Campbell has been with the firm since 2011 and provides such services as financial statement audits, internal audits, consulting, internal control development, and fraud examinations.
Cyndi Ganfield has been named principal of Terrebonne Community School. Ganfield has 30 years of educational experience.
Dr. Thomas Creelman, a retired Warm Springs medical director, was named the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians' Family Doctor of the Year. Creelman practiced at the Warm Springs Indian health Service for more than 40 years.
This year's Central Oregon Association of Realtors 2022 EnCOAR award winners are: Brent Landels, Realtor of the year from RE/MAX Key Properties; Eric Wilson, Rookie of the Year from RE/MAX Key properties; Nick Holt and Naomi Steele, affiliate of the year from Gateway Mortgage; Brian Fratzke, Commercial Transaction of the Year; Christina Tsutsui-Tharp, Central oregon Women's Council Member of the Year from Bend Dreams Realty; and Julie Lake, Central Oregon Women's Council Affiliate of the Year from AmeriTitle.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.